testing one two three

News featured Greek Row outbreak climbs to 150 coronavirus cases as university passes 500 total By Jake Goldstein-Street and Ash Shah The DailyUpdated 4 hrs ago 0 The coronavirus outbreak in the UW’s fraternities and sororities continues to grow as the university announced 158 students have tested positive, as of Sunday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.