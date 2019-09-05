Did you have a hot girl summer?

Have y’all ever talked to your parents, or maybe your grandparents, about how much sex they had when they were your age? If not, you might not have any idea that, on average, the amount of sex that millennials are having is actually lower than the amount that previous generations did.
In The Atlantic’s article, “The Sex Recession,” one of the opening paragraphs mentioned a survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Youth Risk Behavior which found from 1991 to 2017 the percentage of high school students who’d had intercourse dropped from 54 to 40%.
According to this and other research, the pattern is trickling into the youth of Generation Z which includes the majority of current undergrads.
Why might this be considered a problem? There are essentially two points of concern: The first is the “why.”
Claims such as the ones made by The Atlantic exhibit our emerging patterns of “hookup culture” where we often settle for quickies on dates and at parties as opposed to putting more effort into forming a relationship, and hence, regular sex. The article also mentioned surging digital porn and dating apps as other examples of obstacles ultimately standing in the way of real-life, consistent sex.
In fact, Pornhub Insights, a page created by Pornhub to release statistics about website use each year, mentioned that in 2018, the number of videos watched that year reached 109,012,068,000 which is the equivalent of over 14 videos watched by every person on the planet.
I also talked with Nicole McNichols, professor of the notorious PSYCH 210 class, and she acknowledges the potential harm of porn in the declining rates of sex. However, she seemed to have a more optimistic outlook on the rise of porn.
“More and more of my students are reporting using pornography, and it’s interesting because there’s no type of research to suggest that pornography viewing is, by itself, bad,” McNichols said. “I tell my students it’s something that can bring up fantasy, spark creativity, and if you’re watching it in the context of your relationship, there is research that shows this can enhance your sex as a couple.”
The second area of concern has more to do with the consequences of less sex on mental health and happiness. Just one of the countless examples of research done on the correlation between intimacy with partners and contentment is discussed in “More Than Just Sex: Affection Mediated The Association Between Sexual Activity And Well Being.”
It states that affection and sex, as positive interpersonal interactions, are associated with greater well-being.
McNichols also had a more than a few examples of how sex can provide benefits in different areas for one or both partners. “It varies anywhere from cardiovascular health, emotional health, mental health, it’s a great way to relieve stress and feel closer to your partner, and there’s even research to suggest that having sex can lead to better academic performance,” she said.
So when we view this pattern from these standpoints, the sex recession seems like an obvious issue, even seemingly for our grades according to the research McNichols came across. But in light of the seemingly urgent recognition of this phenomenon, many counter points have been drawn.
Cosmopolitan’s article, “The Millennial Sex Recession is Bullsh*t,” was largely in response to that of The Atlantic’s and other stories they felt dramatized the dilemma. In it, they claimed that much of the media had been viewing these numbers in the completely wrong light.
Julie Vadnal, the article’s author, said, “According to top experts, Cosmo’s exclusive data, and, um, actual millennials, we’re the most experimental, enlightened, and sexually fulfilled generation yet.”
A survey by Indiana University found that more than 40 different combinations of sexual activity were described by participants when asked about their last sexual encounter.
Vadnal argued that we shouldn’t be focusing on how we’re experiencing less sex per se, but instead, consider the fact that we seem to be having overall smarter and better sex.
In listing a few of the more positive alternatives for our declining sex rates, Vadnal talked about our use of toys and other alternatives to make sure we’re climaxing and fully enjoying the experience. She also touched on our commitments to higher standards and better partners, our defiance of labels, and our evolving definition of the term “sex.”
In a study done by the Kinsey Institute, survey results found that participants had varying ideas on the meaning of “sex” depending on their age, sex, and other unknown factors. While most respondents answered that penile-vaginal penetration constituted sex, other scenarios were not so easily interpreted. When factors such as ejaculation, oral-only contact, length of intercourse, and anal-penile intercourse were mentioned, reactions swayed vastly. The study ultimately concluded that the clause “having sex” is not clear enough without more specific context, and will ultimately be interpreted many ways.
McNichols even mentioned that a broad and evolving definition of sex is something she’s been focusing on in her teachings.
“Sex is about connecting in ways that bring us pleasure both physically and emotionally and we should be defining that in ways that make sense to us and not according to some arbitrary, outdated definition.”
However, on this particular issue, I can’t quite side with The Atlantic and say that these numbers mean we are all heading towards an age of isolation and despair. And I can’t exactly agree with Cosmopolitan either on the fact that we are better than ever, because it seems to be just too subjective of a topic.
On one hand, these declining statistics have served as a starting point to a deeper introspective journey, however, with that being said, we need to first question what measures we want to use to identify health before we judge ourselves for every dissimilarity from our past generations. Chances are, “the amount of sex being had” is just simply not evolved enough or a good enough basis for forming conclusions about our well-being.
And further, we should be diving below the surface of simple statistics. At the end of the day, our sex lives are a personal choice, and the only person who gets to decide if they’re troubling or not is us. We should encourage ourselves to introspect — and whether we find ourselves getting acquainted with the bare chest of a lover at night or the “stimulation-level” controls on our dear, intimate device — we should ask ourselves why, and if we’re content with that.
Perhaps, we will come face-to-face with the horrifying reality that we are, in fact, having “less sex” because we are becoming introverted nerds with less game than our grandparents, or maybe… we will find that we are just self-reliant and happy with the way things are...
