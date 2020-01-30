Portland and Purdue come to Seattle as UW looks to defend home court

The No. 23 Washington women’s tennis team hosts a pair of games this weekend, taking on Portland and Purdue.
The Huskies dropped six spots in the national rankings after losing the opening round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament. However, the Huskies bounced back, fending off Kentucky in the consolation match. They’ll look to build on that win when they play Portland on Friday.
“We had Monday off, so the girls were able to get some rest and recover after a tough weekend,” head coach Robin Stephenson said.
Washington has struggled recently in doubles, losing two of their past three doubles points. However, senior Natsuho Arakawa and Vanessa Wong remain unbeaten at No. 1, winning two of their matchups while the remaining five were left unfinished.
“Yesterday we came out and worked a lot on our doubles,” Stephenson said. “The last few matches have come down to that one point, they were really close. We know that against the best teams it really helps to get that point. We’re going to play a lot of points and compete a lot in practice.”
The Pilots have played two matches this season, winning one 7-0 against Puget Sound, while falling short against UC Davis 4-3. However, Portland displayed a strong doubles performance against UC Davis, so the Huskies will have to be prepared early. Portland’s trip to Seattle will be their first away match of their season.
The UW’s second opponent of the weekend is Purdue. The Boilermakers started off their season strong, winning their opening three matchups. However, they struggled in the ITA Kickoff Weekend tournament, losing to host school No. 13 South Carolina by a 4-0 scoreline. In the consolation match, they were defeated 4-1 by fellow Big Ten school Wisconsin.
The Huskies will be favored in both matches against unranked opponents. Neither Purdue nor Portland has any ranked players while Washington’s No. 88 Katarina Kopcalic and No. 102 Wong are among the nation’s best.
In singles, sophomore Sedona Gallagher (7-0), Arakawa (7-0), and Wong (7-0) are the only UW players to remain unbeaten.
“A lot of people are going to get opportunities to play matches,” Stephenson said. “So this will be a good weekend for everyone to get match experience as opposed to the same six people.”
The UW takes on Portland on Friday at 4 p.m. before closing out the weekend against Purdue on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Reach reporter Luka Kučan at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @luka_kucan
