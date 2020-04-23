Mind full, or mindful?

Mindfulness can seem complicated, but really it can be summed up in one concept: to live in the present without judgement. According to clinician educator Dr. Amy Robinson, this means letting go of the past and not worrying about the future.
“I try to focus on some of the sensory experiences associated with what I’m doing, trying to be aware of the people I’m interacting with,” Robinson said.
Robinson finds mindfulness especially useful in being able to concentrate when working at home.
“Nowadays, we’re doing a lot of it by computer, by Zoom meetings, and so forth,” she said. “So just trying to focus on what’s in front of me right at that moment.”
A pragmatic way of thinking about mindfulness is by examining multitasking. When multitasking, the brain finds it difficult to focus on the present.
Yet, research has shown that when focusing on one task, grey matter increases in your prefrontal cortex, which controls problem-solving, and your hippocampus activates, which controls learning and memory.
Because the premise of mindfulness is about focusing on one thing at a time, it can help people with anxiety to feel calmer.
“People who are prone to anxiety find their mind going from one thing to another … and sometimes that makes the anxiety worse,” Robinson said. “Just learning how to focus on what they’re doing in the moment can really have some positive impacts with anxiety, and to some extent, with depression as well.”
The benefits of mindfulness for stress don’t stop there. According to mindfulness instructor Manisha Dudley, mindfulness not only reduces general anxiety but also minimizes our reaction to it.
“Mindfulness helps you create space between all the stimuli of your life — good, bad, happy, sad — and what you’re going to do,” Dudley said.
The “space” Dudley is referring to is actually the amygdala in your brain decreasing in activity. The amygdala controls fear and anxiety. Functional MRIs have shown that mindfulness practice increases the gray area around the amygdala, which decreases the activation of the fear response.
Basically, practicing mindfulness can help reduce the stress and fears we may have about COVID-19 cancelling summer.
Besides stress, physiological studies have tied mindfulness to aiding with physical ailments of the body.
There is an abundance of research suggesting that mindfulness can influence pain management. One study found that mindfulness can aid the brain in its reception of sensory stimuli and reduce activation in areas that may heighten the evaluation of pain. Other studies have demonstrated that mindfulness may reduce the psychological distress tied to chronic pain.
Apart from pain management, mindfulness has ties to providing immunity support. One study measured how mindfulness can affect acute respiratory infection illnesses. The results showed that the global severity and illness duration was “significantly lower” for the people who practiced mindfulness meditation.
There are other ways to practice mindfulness that aren’t formal meditation.
“For instance, going on a mindful walk,” Dudley said. “That would mean you are walking, so you’re not in seated meditation. Your eyes are open, you’re doing something, but you’re paying attention to the walk. You’re paying attention to how your body feels and what you’re seeing.”
If going on walks isn’t your thing, you have plenty of time to find what works for you. Both Robinson and Dudley suggested downloading apps like Insight Timer and Headspace for guided meditations and breathing exercises.
“Some people feel like mindfulness is synonymous with meditation, which I don’t think it is,” Robinson said. “Just really being present in the moment with whatever you’re doing or experiencing is really the essence of mindfulness.”
Reach writer Martina Povolo at wellness@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @martinapovolo
