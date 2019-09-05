Building community with Fatima’s, one bowl at a time

A consequence of our society’s fixation on productivity and efficiency is the treatment of cooking and eating as an obstacle to accomplishing the next task. We forget to eat or consciously skip meals. We work through lunch breaks, opting instead to absentmindedly prod at our food while hunched over laptops and textbooks.
Nuha Elkugia, a 2012 graduate from the College of Arts and Sciences and 2014 graduate from the School of Public Health, believes that eating is more than a means to deliver the necessary nutrients to stave off death. Elkugia believes in food as a vehicle for cross-cultural understanding, a belief that encouraged her to start her own food business — Fatima’s — in February 2019.
Fatima’s, which Elkugia named after her mother, specializes in North African cuisine; Libyan in particular. They produce North African soup kits like spicy tomato and chickpea orzo soup and spiced red lentil soup and have made several appearances at the South Lake Union Saturday Market. There they served dishes like shakshuka sandwiches, Morrocan-style chickpea tacos, and baklava ice cream.
The dishes heavily lean on key Libyan spices and simple ingredients like olive oil, tomato paste, chickpeas, and, as a result of Italy’s colonization of Libya, pasta. The cuisine commonly features lamb and other meats, but they also serve vegetarian options.
“The [cooking] processes are complex but the ingredients can be simple,” Elkugia said. “They make something really delicious from what little they have. Not a lot of food comes from the outside in Libya so you use what you have there.”
This explains why she finds it relatively easy to replicate traditional Libyan dishes in the United States. However, the farm-to-table ethos and attention to ingredient quality in Libyan cuisine also means that some things simply will not taste the same.
It doesn’t seem to affect the popularity of Elkugia’s cooking, though. Before starting Fatima’s, she loved overfeeding dinner guests. She would send them home with recipes for her signature dishes, but they often reported back that the food didn’t taste as delicious as they’d remembered.
Thus, the idea to pre-measure and individually package the necessary ingredients to replicate her soups emerged. The first soup mixes used fresh ingredients but transitioned to dry ingredients to ensure shelf stability.
News of the soups spread by word of mouth and soon, people were purchasing the soups off their website.
Elkugia runs the food business with the help of her husband while raising a young daughter and working full-time in the public health field. While food has only recently taken a more prominent role in Elkugia’s life, it has always been a driving force.
At the age of 8, Elkugia immigrated with her family to Seattle from Libya and quickly realized the community-building power of food. She loved watching the Food Channel, but her deep appreciation for food came from observing her mother cook and share Libyan food.
Elkugia’s mother often invited guests to their house to share meals which familiarized peers with the otherwise underrepresented Libyan cuisine and culture. Though surrounded by peers who did not share her background, they could all bond over the delicious food.
“[Food is] how we built community, how we got to know our neighbors, how we got to make friends,” Elkugia said. “Growing up as an immigrant is a very lonely experience … but [my parents] were able to bridge that by having dinner parties.”
This especially resonated with Elkugia in January 2017 when her family heard news of Trump’s Muslim ban. She felt heartbroken to see Libya on the list of targeted countries, especially because she knew friends who were personally affected. But it reminded her of how she could use food to build cultural understanding.
“I leaned on food to be that vehicle of sharing ourselves and our culture so that people would get to know it’s a bunch of BS to ban an entire country’s people from visiting the U.S.,” Elkugia said.
Breaking down barriers is built directly into the process of sharing a meal at the same table but is especially true for Libyan food. Inviting friends and extended family is practically a prerequisite and the style of eating also reflects a more intimate level of engagement.
“It’s very communal … usually people share from a big plate of rice or pasta and everyone kind of eats from the same plate.”
Dishes like asida, a breakfast and holiday dish of butter and flour dough surrounded by date syrup or honey and butter, and bazin, a barley dough dipped in a meat sauce surrounded by potatoes and meat, are eaten with one's right hand rather than utensils.
To Elkugia, this interdependent approach to eating and community differs dramatically from the individualism practiced in the United States, though both have their merits.
“I do prefer some of my independence here as far as a woman growing up in the U.S. versus being in a community where you might have more responsibilities,” Elkugia said. “But at the same time, you miss that support of having that community. When it comes to food, I wish we had a more communal way of eating [in the U.S.]; we get to know each other better when we’re eating.”
Elkugia’s attitude toward cooking and eating, which she shares with many in the food community, has played a role in the increased acceptance of certain cultures. While Elkugia appreciates the increased curiosity and acceptance of outside cultures that follows the normalization of unfamiliar dishes, she recognizes the need for conversations about cultural appropriation.
“We need to highlight the chefs and people and grandmothers and mothers who make this food,” she said. “You have to give credit where credit is due.”
Elkugia sees the normalization of ingredients like harissa as a sign of progress, but we still have a long way to go.
She laughed as she described the way grocery stores concentrate all their conventionally ethnic foods into one aisle as a place “where you go through the whole world in one aisle.” Elkugia also struggles with whether to forgo the traditional names for Libyan dishes to make them more palatable to American audiences.
Still, Elkugia is optimistic. After all, she has observed food uniting and healing communities all her life.
“If you just sit down with people, have a good plate of food, and open up and share, you’d understand what ... troubles they might be going through, what joys they have in their lives, and [find] shared values,” Elkugia said.
To try Fatima’s soups, order online from their website or visit the International Food Bazaar in Bellevue.
