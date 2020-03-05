‘Go’ stands the test of time at the Seattle Go Center

On the second floor of a building that houses the Companion Pet Clinic is the Nihon Ki-in Go Institute of the West, more simply known as the Seattle Go Center, a gathering place for those who want to play the board game Go.
With roots tracing to China, this game had been played for more than 2,500 years throughout East Asia before it reached the shores of America.
“It’s surprisingly simple,” Mike Malveaux, programs manager at the Seattle Go Center, said. “If you can learn how to play tic-tac-toe, you can learn how to play Go. Now to play well, that takes a large investment of time.”
Established in 1995, the Seattle Go Center on 7th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 45th Street seeks to teach and promote the game by creating a space for enthusiasts to play one another as well as reaching out to the community through education programs that they conduct in local area schools and a yearly booth at the U-District Street Fair.
But before the Go Center opened, the U-District was home to another spot popular among the Go-playing community, a coffeehouse called the Last Exit on Brooklyn, which Chris Kirschner, one of the directors of the Go Center and founder of the first Go club at the UW, recalls fondly.
“It was an institution as much as the Blue Moon is,” Kirschner said about the Last Exit.
The Last Exit, run by truck-driver Irv Cisski, was a coffeehouse that became a popular spot for Go, backgammon, chess, and Scrabble in addition to being just a hangout for U-District residents.
“Irv had strong beliefs of freedom of expression and freedom of being, so long as you didn’t hurt other people,” Kirschner said. “Because of that, it was a place for everyone.”
A haven for board game enthusiasts, it was also where professors, students, and faculty would come together to enjoy a cup of espresso while arguing about politics beside tarot readers telling fortunes.
“[The atmosphere] was a real impetus for players,” Kirschner said. “You could go down to the Last Exit and not only learn how to play Go, but also eat and hang out.”
After Cisski’s death, the UW repossessed the building and the coffeehouse moved up to the 5200 block of the Ave, before shutting its doors in 1999.
Though this bastion of counterculture and board games has long since closed down, the Go-playing community lives on in the U-District in a quiet room above the pet hospital.
“The players are putting stones on the board to communicate with each other, a universal language of sorts,” Malveaux said. “This a game where talking is not really required.”
The room, though having plenty of patrons, was not exactly lively. However, everybody was having a good time playing the game in relative silence while munching on homemade bread that is available for members every Tuesday.
“Believe it or not, we have a lot of regulars,” Malveaux said. “We can have about 30 to 50 players on a given Tuesday. They range from seniors to computer programmers at tech companies.”
There is a great diversity among players, according to both Kirschner and Malveaux, neither of whom are of Asian origin but have come to greatly appreciate the game, the culture, and the principles for which it stands.
“To actually end the game, both players need to come to an agreement, a peace,” Kirschner said. “It isn’t only a game. It also teaches principles.”
The Seattle Go Center offers courses to beginners and is open to all those who want to join.
Reach reporter Timothy Phung at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TimPhung
