News ASUW launches campus-wide survey By Sheharbano Jafry The Daily Updated Dec 14, 2020 0 On Dec. 9, ASUW released an anonymous survey for both the undergraduate and graduate student body. Created by the Office of Educational Assessment, this survey was developed and administered for the first time in spring of this year due to the changes caused by COVID-19 pandemic.
