How to text your crush first (and actually get a response)

I can’t be the only one who has been all alone in my bedroom looking way too cute and feeling way too desperate for validation to not Snapchat my crush. At least, I hope I’m not the only one.
I can’t be the only one who has laid tummy-side down on my bed with my legs kicked up and crossed at the ankles, brows furrowed as I stare at my phone trying to manifest a text from someone I’m into. I’m not the only one, right?
I can’t be the only one who has complained to my friends about someone not texting me, had them encourage me to shoot them a message, and then swore I would rather shatter my screen than text first. Please, tell me I’m not the only one.
I’m not sure who established the social norms of texting your crush, but they were probably a guy and they probably suck. There exists a particularly troubling rule that, in the context of a heterosexual relationship, the guy is supposed to text first. And undoubtedly this rule is a product of many other sexist social norms that came before it. Guy makes the first move; girl sits on her ass and waits.
Texting someone first (or God forbid, double-texting them) does not make you desperate, or clingy, or aggressive. It makes you a person who initiated a conversation. You do not have to post a hot selfie as a subliminal message to get digital attention from your crush. And if you are worried the person you are texting will perceive you as those other, less favorable things, maybe you shouldn’t be texting them in the first place.
Now that we worked through that, how do you open a conversation?
The first thing you should consider is what platform to start that conversation on. Instagram and Twitter DMs have a connotation of being a little thirsty, but depending on your approach, communication on these platforms can come across as casual yet effective.
If you’re hung up about being seen as needy, send a post that reminds you of them. It's a low-risk, high-reward move, as you still maintain a breezy casualness, while being just thoughtful enough to hopefully get a courtesy heart react, at the least.
However, the long-term payoff isn’t great. Interactions like these don’t usually lead to lasting conversation; they work best to supplement when conversation is dry.
Snapchat is another great option. It’s the platform for when you don’t have much to say, but you have a lot to show. When I’m feeling hotter than I am interesting, Snapchat is the go-to. You can literally sit in front of a floor-length mirror, pout your lips, and throw a sticker on top, and you're almost guaranteed a response. Unless you are on swipe-to-text, conversation is secondary or periphery or completely irrelevant.
Texting is different. It requires more skill. This is why I have more Snapchat friends than phone numbers in my contacts.
The first text should achieve three things: it should grab the receiver’s attention, it should establish tone, and it should lend itself to further conversation.
Obviously, you can’t just hit them with a “hey.” You can maybe try a “heyy,” but even that’s a stretch. You have to open with a purpose. Messages that simply read “hey” or “heyy” — or “hey” with any number of “y”s — die in my inbox.
It doesn’t grab my attention or really promise a worthy conversation, but the main issue with “hey” is that it doesn’t establish a tone. I have no idea what you want from me, and my anxious little brain can’t handle that, so I ignore it.
Texting sort of combines the strengths of DMs and Snapchat. It can be thoughtful and engaging. However, you lose the safety nets they respectively provide. Texting is much less casual than DMs, and you can’t rely on a hot selfie to keep them responding.
Use the positives of texting. The perfect first text would take the thoughtful energy of sending posts on DMs by telling them something that made you think of them, and then take the engaging aspect of Snapchat and ask a question to facilitate further conversation.
Maybe that’s a little more effort than “hey,” or “heyy,” or my favorite, “pay attention to me,” but it’s worth it. We all know that if we text someone, it won’t kill us, but the potential embarrassment of being ignored can certainly provoke the feeling of imminent danger. Give them something to respond to.
