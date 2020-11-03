“What happens to a dream deferred?” writes Langston Hughes in the poem “Harlem.” Most of us have had to put our desires and regular lives on hold in the past seven months, and as we round the seven-month point of the pandemic, it’s beginning to drag on. So what happens to moments of love and laughter that got cut out of our 2020? Do they sit in waiting, stale, or is there a way for us to repurpose our energy we spent planning our old life into something new?
This issue explores the idea of dreams: what we dream about, what we dream of, and who we dream to be. This year we have been forced to grapple with the uncertainties of our futures; our once solid and dependable dreams become distant memories of our old lives. As with everything, it seems our dreams are changing.
Chamidae Ford and Charlotte Houston
