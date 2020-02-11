UW campus executive chef delights in feeding the masses

HFS has historically served as a punching bag for student frustrations, but we rarely meditate on its machinations. For an organization serving an average daily count of 40,000 customers, students know little about the people who make HFS tick.
One of those behind-the-scenes figures is Tracey MacRae, the campus executive chef.
A 33-year veteran of the food service industry, MacRae first turned to food as a career while pursuing a degree in psychology. MacRae, who at the time was paying for college through modeling, had the opportunity to travel to Japan for runway work and found herself stunned by the cuisine. So, she left school and seized the first available cooking opportunity, an entry-level job making sandwiches at a deli.
She never looked back and went on to open the Kingfish Cafe, a contemporary soul food restaurant on Capitol Hill that closed in 2015. When she tired of the 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. work schedule, she accepted an entry-level sous chef position at HFS, working her way up by not only advocating for greater diversity and more women in roles of influence, but for herself.
Now in her 16th year at HFS, MacRae oversees purchasing and menu planning for residential and retail dining, catering, food trucks, and Training Table, the student-athlete dining hall.
Feeding students in 2020 is certainly more complicated than it was a decade ago, though. Consumers with heightened awareness of the repercussions of their dietary choices create a demonstrable market demand for thoughtfully prepared food. I met with MacRae for a conversation on the evolution of the food industry, the challenges of serving a campus of 46,000, and the burden of authenticity.
Disclaimer: This interview was edited for clarity.
The Daily: As food connects to every aspect of life, it was no surprise when the #MeToo movement reached the restaurant industry. What was your experience with that in restaurants?
MacRae: It’s definitely a male driven profession, and when I started, it was a pretty misogynistic environment. But I'll tell you the things I used to negate those things. I’m 6’1”. I used my size and my intellect to be a bit of a badass, and I challenged people on our knowledge of cooking. Sort of coming in everyday and affirming I belonged. I had to do that for myself. I became a sort of protector of others in the kitchen environment. We only have one woman chef on the campus — we used to have three — but I'm a real advocate for boundaries and respect.
The Daily: As a woman of color, have you occupied a similar role to promote diverse culinary voices?
MacRae: Absolutely. In my restaurant, the first sous chef was an African American woman who had had negative experiences in the kitchen. I felt it was part of my responsibility to change that experience and help her get to the next echelon of her career. She is opening a restaurant in the Central District now and is employing other Black women. That’s the ultimate in paying it forward. The history of brown people in hospitality is a story I am deeply interested in.
The Daily: With greater representation in kitchen leadership roles comes greater acceptance of diverse cuisines. How have questions of authenticity arisen throughout your career, especially at the UW?
MacRae: My restaurant was open 20 years ago doing “contemporary soul food.” I’m putting air quotes around that because every culture has soul food — it’s not just fried chicken and grits. I try to take what I’ve done and translate it into this environment through authentic experiences and history. It’s important to acknowledge different ethnicities through being authentic and being up front when you can’t.
We [at HFS] know that Firecracker is gwai lou (read: white people) Chinese food. We’re not trying to be that kind of authentic. I think in connecting with authenticity and the heartfelt desire to deliver something that delivers comfort to somebody, we sometimes get caught up in appropriation, which can be true, but if that happens, that means that I haven’t done my research or reached out to enough people.
The Daily: Even these days I’m hesitant to use authentic because —
MacRae: What does that mean!
The Daily: Right. You could have a Mexican immigrant working in the kitchen to cook your Chinese food. Does that make it any less authentic?
MacRae: No, I don’t think it does. If you’re using the right ingredients, know how to shake the pan, and can get the right result, it feels authentic to me. That can segue into things that make people uncomfortable like fusion —
The Daily: Everything’s fusion! Cultures constantly borrow from one another.
MacRae: That’s what I mean. Like a Korean taco is technically not a thing, but I want to eat bulgogi beef inside a corn tortilla topped with kimchi slaw. That sounds really good to me.
The Daily: Have you confronted this challenge of balancing respect and authenticity with taste on campus?
MacRae: One time we put out a potsticker that was Chinese but had a wasabi wrapper. I had this cat go off on me and I just sort of looked at him and asked, “Well, did it taste good?” And he said, “Yeah, but that’s not the point.” I had to stop and think about what this means, and if I’m affecting someone that way, what do I need to do? How do we bridge the gap — to your point — of what is authentic and what tastes good? So we tend to use the word ‘style’ a lot. We have to tread lightly and be thoughtful when we menu [plan].
The Daily: Has that also translated to an increased focus on providing vegan and vegetarian options and sustainability?
MacRae: We’ve always sort of been a leader in sustainability, but it’s accelerated in the last 10 years. We baked it into our values more. Every take-out ware is compostable, but we’re also in Seattle where we have Cedar Grove composting in our backyard. There are colleges in the Midwest that don’t compost or recycle because their city doesn’t support it. We are very blessed to have all of those resources right here to support sustainability at this level.
The Daily: Could HFS do more with its buying power to push for change?
MacRae: We’ve had several opportunities to use our powers for good because we are big. We were the ones to push Coca-Cola to use a compostable cup. Same with Starbucks’ compostable straw. We want to affect manufacturers and vendors in a positive way. We are a huge, self-sustaining business. We’re not being subsidized and have to support our business, so I can’t just go to Bob’s farm down the road and expect that he’s going to be able to produce enough produce to support this campus.
The Daily: The UW receives a lot of criticism from, for example, Huskies for Food Justice, about the UW’s corporate ties. But you’re suggesting pushing for corporate responsibility, is it more realistic at this scale?
MacRae: Exactly. Are they going to meet all of our criteria? No. But it’s something I think about as someone who does a lot of purchasing for the university. Students speak with their minds and voices, but also with their dollars. Students ask for organic and plant-based, but we still sell 71,000 pounds of chicken strips a year. So we’re about choice. I’m here to support the choices you make by making sure we have vegan, dairy alternatives. All our eggs are cage-free local organic. At the end of the day, if only those who can afford it can eat well, what are we saying to the rest of the population?
The Daily: Last question: what is your favorite item to eat on campus?
Cultivate is my baby, and I think their hamburger is one of the best in town. The steak frites are my second favorite. I also love the Cuban bowl from Select. I eat on campus. I’m not embarrassed about that. I'm actually proud of it.
