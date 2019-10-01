‘NYSMAW,’ Interpol

Arriving in 2018, “NYSMAW” (Now You See Me At Work), off the album “Marauder,” brought Interpol into new sonic environments while maintaining the band’s gothic spirit. As October begins, “NYSMAW” brings the right dark flair to the changing season.
For Interpol, a rock outfit strongly associated with the 2000s New York indie rock scene, the album was something of a departure.
The song draws on various side projects from individual members, exploring themes wildly diverging from the Interpol model. During a four-year break from 2014 to 2018, Paul Banks, the lead singer, collaborated with RZA of Wu-Tang Clan; Daniel Kessler, the lead guitarist, put out an instrumental ambient project entitled Big Noble. Both were departures from the band’s stylistic legacy.
“NYSMAW” bursts through speakers with a pounding energy that seems rather poppy compared to the rest of the band’s catalog. Similarly, the vocal variety and added sonic effects serve to enhance the Interpol sound with something remarkably fresh for a band of 40-year-old musicians.
Around the halfway point of the song, Banks experiments with a voice changer, lowering his already gravely baritone to a crunchy timbre, bringing the song to an almost electronic fever pitch; then at the last second, he springs back from that dive and returns cooly to the form listeners are familiar with.
“NYSMAW” is a high point of “Marauder,” accentuating what the band does best while taking calculated risks that pay off with remarkable fluency in harmony with the band’s sound.
Reach Science Editor Thelonious Goerz at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Theloniougoerz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.