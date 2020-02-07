‘Spirited Away’ dir. Hayao Miyazaki

It’s raining. Well, it’s been raining. Over 10 inches of rain have struck Seattle since New Year’s Day with a total of three out of January’s 31 days not marred by measurable precipitation. One peek outside my window and ... yup, still raining.
And maybe it’s the rain or the pervasiveness of ChilledCow’s Miyazaki-esque studying girl from “Lofi Hip Hop Radio to Relax/Study to,” or the recent release of new concept art for Studio Ghibli’s first theme park (set to open in 2022), but lately, I’ve been unable to shake “Spirited Away” from my head.
In all honesty, it’s probably the rain: No one depicts rain as artfully, imbues that driving dampness with meaning and intention like Hayao Miyazaki, the mastermind behind many Studio Ghibli films.
Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award-winning tour-de-force departs swiftly from the traditional bildungsroman narrative by plunging Chihiro, the 10-year-old protagonist, into a parallel world inhabited by witches and spirits from Shinto mythology, where humans are turned to pigs and rivers demand washing.
It’s a visually and narratively engrossing epic, replete with talking frogs, curses, dragons, profuse vomiting, and one particularly obese radish spirit, but the scenes which especially linger with the viewer, long after Chihiro has emerged from the tunnel, are the film’s simplest.
It is the panoramas of forgotten Shinto statues standing firm amid waves of wind-tossed grass, the resilient train slicing through a shallow sea, and the rain — rapping at rhododendron leaves, obscuring dimmed red lanterns in the evening — that move me most.
One could turn to film analysis, explaining the role of gestalt psychology and whatnot, in the open spaces and simple repetition of these scenes and how this fosters an emotional response in the viewer, but I prefer to watch in admiration, allowing their simple beauty to pull at my own subjective threads.
… And that brings us back to the rain. A glance outside confirms that yes, the sodden showers have yet to cease and perhaps it is out of desire to forget the wet in a fantastical tale of a world so different from my own, or for need to recall the cinematic might of a potent mist, I find myself longing to be “Spirited Away.”
Reach writer Sophie Aanerud at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thesraanerud
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.