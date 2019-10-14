‘The Only Living Boy in New York,’ Simon & Garfunkel

There’s something so deeply melancholic about fall: the leaves begin to change color and fall to the ground to be trodden upon by so many booted feet; the cold begins to nip at my nose and toes, making me long for the warm summer air I spent all season complaining about; and the days get shorter and shorter as we lose the light to the chilly grasp of winter. It’s right about this time I always find myself turning to Simon & Garfunkel.
Simon & Garfunkel wrote a number of songs featuring the changing of seasons, like “April Come She Will” off the album “Sounds of Silence” and “A Hazy Shade of Winter” off the album “Bookends.” However, I find that the melancholy I feel around this time of year is reflected perfectly in an entirely unrelated track, “The Only Living Boy in New York” off “Bridge over Troubled Water.”
The song was written by Paul Simon when his singing partner Art Garfunkel went to film the movie “Catch-22” in Mexico, leaving Simon behind in New York working on what would be their final album. In lyrics like “Tom, get your plane right on time / I know your part'll go fine / Fly down to Mexico,” Simon addresses Garfunkel as “Tom,” an allusion to the fact that they went as Tom and Jerry in their early days as a band.
The song has this sense of longing and loneliness embodied in lyrics like “Half of the time we're gone but we don't know where / And we don't know where” and “Hey, let your honesty shine, shine, shine now / … Like it shines on me,” but it’s paired with a bittersweet hopefulness when Simon sings “Hey, I've got nothing to do today but smile.” This balance, combined with the gentle acoustic guitar and layered, echoey vocals somehow perfectly captures the almost pleasant somberness that fall evokes.
