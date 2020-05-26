Professor demonstrates the power of music in the midst of a global crisis

Last Thursday afternoon, I went to a concert, but it was markedly different from the ones I’m used to. Instead of donning the fancy black dress and heels I reserve for symphonies, I was in sweatpants; and instead of walking into a darkened, hushed theatre, muffled with the rich carpeting of velvet seats, I was sitting at my kitchen table in front of my laptop.
Despite the unique circumstances, Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir, assistant professor and cellist at the UW, gave a stunning performance of Bach’s first, third, and fifth cello suites via YouTube livestream. Before the cancellation of all of the remaining events on their 2019-2020 season, Thorsteinsdóttir’s recital was scheduled to be performed at the Meany Center for the Performing Arts.
Thorsteinsdóttir gave her recital from her living room, and as the black screen that preceded the livestream faded away, viewers could see Thorsteinsdóttir perched delicately on a plain chair in the middle of the screen, her cello case just to one side. The incongruity of the backdrop faded away as soon as Thorsteinsdóttir began to play.
The cello is a beautiful and versatile instrument, and in the hands of Thorsteinsdóttir, it was able to bring the music of Bach to life. Even virtually, you could feel her emotion and energy, as if you were in the same room as her rather than on the other side of a screen.
According to Thorsteinsdóttir, virtual performance comes with its own set of challenges.
“I didn't expect it to be so hard to focus,” Thorsteinsdóttir said. “I actually ended up having to sort of do some of my performance things, like I walked out of the room and back into the room and bowed even though nobody was there.”
Along with business, education, and countless other aspects of our daily lives, the arts have had to adjust to the realities of a global pandemic. In the eyes of Thorsteinsdóttir, the arts are more essential now than ever, and whether we realize it or not, it is art that is carrying us through this crisis.
“I think anybody who has been stuck at home or has had to quarantine, or in any capacity has felt isolated right now, not one person has been able to get through that without art,” Thorsteinsdóttir said. “Whether it be storytelling or watching TV or listening to music, it is so crucial to realize how much art actually enlivens our spirit.”
Thorsteinsdóttir also highlighted the unfortunate paradox that, while the arts are becoming increasingly important, many artists are struggling to adapt to the challenges of COVID-19. Thorsteinsdóttir specifically emphasized the contrast between the situation in the United States, where the arts are mostly funded by individual donors, to the one in Europe, where the arts benefit from government support.
Due to a decrease in money from donors and limited government aid, many artists are struggling to remain relevant and sustain their careers while also trying to pay their rent, and according to Thorsteinsdóttir, the aftereffects of a pandemic have the potential to permanently change our relationship with art.
“I think there’s a real shift in how we’re going to consume art going forward,” Thorsteinsdóttir said.
Returning to the topic of her performance, Thorsteinsdóttir said that her music choice was, in part, inspired by the chaos in the world around her.
“I guess I’ve been realizing how much we go towards comfort and, you know, the things we grew up on, and for me, Bach is definitely one of those things,” Thorsteinsdóttir said.
Thorsteinsdóttir also reflected on the magic of music and the importance of performing it, even through difficult times.
“Through 300 years, that music has been passed down and has been held onto and taught person to person to person,” Thorsteinsdóttir said. “I hope that we can continue to pass on the musical gifts to future generations.”
