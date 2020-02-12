Winter quarter got you down? Donut worry

Winter quarter can be a difficult time of the year for many reasons: Seattle’s trademark rain, seemingly endless midterms, and no promise of relief until March brings warm(er) weather and spring break.
If you’re anything like me, food is a surefire way to make you feel better when you’re down. So, in the spirit of trying to alleviate my winter quarter blues, I decided to stop by 9th & Hennepin during this week’s farmers market trip.
Tempting smells and an attractive chalk menu beckon passers-by to line up outside 9th & Hennepin to pick from a rotating menu of made-to-order donuts, all centered around fresh produce from other vendors and local, sustainably sourced ingredients.
9th & Hennepin is the brainchild of Justin Newstrum, a veteran of the Seattle food scene. Newstrum has been cooking in restaurants around Seattle for the last 25 years and has experience as a pastry chef and executive chef at well-known Seattle brunch establishments such as Crave (which closed in 2008) and Portage Bay Cafe.
One of Newstrum’s earliest jobs as a pastry chef was at the Pink Door, a restaurant on Post Alley. He recalls going to Pike’s Place Market every morning and building the dessert menu for the day around what he could buy from vendors at the market. Ever since, Newstrum has valued farm-to-table food.
Newstrum can trace his idea to open 9th and Hennepin back to a trip he took to New Orleans, where he was struck by the fresh beignets he ate at the world-renowned Cafe du Monde. However, it wouldn’t be until almost 20 years later that his love of made-to-order donuts would be manifested in a farmers market stand.
Newstrum continued to work in the Seattle food world, including working for a food-delivery startup company before deciding to open his stand.
“I decided, you know what, it’s time,” Newstrum said. “You know, I should try to get this off the ground.”
After failing to raise enough money on Kickstarter to fund a brick and mortar location, Newstrum decided to apply to sell his donuts at Seattle farmers markets. He was accepted at the U-District Farmers Market, and has since expanded to sell at other locations in Seattle.
9th & Hennepin’s menu changes weekly, but when I visited, I could choose from a spiced carrot cake donut with cream cheese glaze, a chocolate porter cake donut with chocolate ganache, a brioche thumbprint filled with bay leaf pudding and topped with pluot jam glaze, or a cinnamon apple and date fritter with a five-spice glaze.
Notwithstanding the fact that there were only four choices, I was overwhelmed by the range of creative options. I finally settled on the carrot cake donut and the cinnamon apple and date fritter.
I will admit that I am a donut purist. As a rule, my idea of a perfect donut is a plain, glazed one. However, 9th & Hennepin has shown me that there are exceptions to every rule.
Not only were the donuts perfectly hot and crispy and straight from the fryer, they had a perfect balance of flavors and weren’t cloyingly sweet. The carrot cake donut was a delicious take on a classic, beautifully spiced and fluffy with the perfect hint of tartness from the cream cheese glaze. The cinnamon apple and date fritter was even better — the fruit was fresh and sweet with an aromatic, spicy punch.
Since the menu changes every week, I already can’t wait to go back and see what new and delicious flavor combinations Newstrum has dreamed up.
“I’ve been cooking my whole life,” Newstrum said of his love for food. “My grandpa was a foodie before that word existed.”
I never knew that farm-to-table donuts were something I was missing out on, but now 9th & Hennepin donuts is going to be my go-to for a sweet treat to chase the cold of winter quarter away.
So do yourself a favor before your next midterm and treat yourself to a good old-fashioned donut. You deserve it.
