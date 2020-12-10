‘Subspontaneous’ highlights the artists’ collaboration with forces of nature

In the Frye Art Museum’s gallery, separate pedestals display sprouted potatoes cast in bronze, plaster-filled sausage casings organically patterned with mold, gourds twisted into metal cages, and other combinations of the natural integrated with the manufactured.
The yearlong exhibition, “Subspontaneous,” features the sculptural installations of Seattle-based artists Francesca Lohmann and Rob Rhee, the latter of whom is an assistant professor in interdisciplinary visual arts at the UW School of Art + Art History + Design.
The exhibition expands upon the artists’ existing work. It includes a long pedestal where a combination of both artists’ pieces are arranged on site and “[appear] together as a field of forms on supports of unusual dimensions and composition,” as described in the exhibition catalogue by Amanda Donnan, chief curator at the Frye.
According to Rhee, the process of cultivating the exhibit began in the summer of 2019. He and Lohmann exchanged ideas over a Google document, discussing the works of philosophers, playwrights, pop artists, and other figures. A condensed section of this correspondence is published in the catalogue and features their conversation on “oceanic feeling,” which was first mentioned by Lohmann.
The term, coined by French writer Romain Rolland and later popularized by Sigmund Freud, refers to a feeling of oneness with the external world, and the blurred distinction between oneself and the physical world. Freud characterized such a feeling as “primitive.”
“Why insist on the superiority of independence, freedom, self-sufficiency?” Rhee wrote in response to Freud’s analysis. “Why denigrate dependency?”
Rhee and Lohmann’s conversation on “oceanic feeling” branched out in different directions, eventually leading them to the term “subspontaneous,” which threaded all the disparate pieces and thoughts into an overarching theme, Rhee said.
According to the exhibition program, the botanical term “subspontaneous” describes plant species that are introduced by humans into a wild landscape but are ultimately able to thrive naturally.
Both artists employ the natural processes of gravity and time in their creations, “proposing a mutualistic model of co-creation and celebrating contingency, entanglement, and interdependence,” Donnan wrote.
“We both are interested in how natural forces play out in the world, on material processes,” Rhee said. “And oftentimes, in our work, a lot of what happens takes place via these natural processes.”
Rhee describes an idea of encounter-based authorship, where his works develop as the product of “encounters” with human stimuli, pushing against their usual cultivation processes. For example, one of his projects involves growing gourds into different structures, such as cages. The mature gourds protrude out of the openings of their metal enclosures, growing into unique shapes.
Lohmann works with plaster and sausage casings. In the exhibition, plaster molded into coils bulges and holds the textures of its woven encasings; plaster-filled sausage casings are patterned with mold blooms. Lohmann said she enjoys the indirectness of a process that allows for an intermediary to push back with a life of its own and, to an extent, out of human control.
“Subspontaneous” also resonates with the collaborative process between Lohmann, Rhee, and Donnan.
“It made sense, this sort of idea of something that takes on a life of its own, like there's an instigator that is introduced to a new environment and then it does its own thing within that,” Lohmann said. “I think it ended up just being a good descriptor of the whole process of the show — [Donnan] instigating this collaboration, and then where [Rhee] and I ended up taking it with the work that we made.”
Rhee had his own interpretation of where the exhibition stands in the well-trodden genre of ecology in contemporary art. While both he and Lohmann agree there isn’t a specific message such as climate change or damaged ecosystems, Rhee believes that “Subspontaneous” does somewhat relate to the decentering of the human experience.
“The oceanic feeling and the subspontaneous is a way of saying that the human is not so distinct, and that, in some ways, maybe a way of us figuring out how to be most human is to see how to be most intertwined with our environment,” Rhee said. “What if we define humanness as caretaking, as opposed to control ... like sort of moving to roles where we belong to it, as opposed to it belongs to us.”
“Subspontaneous” will be showcased through Jan. 4. Due to statewide restrictions, the Frye museum is currently closed to the public. The link to the virtual exhibition can be found here.
