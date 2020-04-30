Moving my shopping addiction online

I miss thrift shopping. It was easy when I lived on campus to walk up the Ave and visit what felt like 50 consignment stores. Now I can’t leave my house, and while that’s good for my overflowing closet, it’s bad for my shopaholic habits. I took to the internet to see if it was possible to fill the void left by thrift shopping, and to my delight, I found it could.
After some preliminary research, I narrowed down my options to three different websites. I decided to move away from the classics like Etsy and eBay, simply because neither of those sites are geared specifically toward sustainable fashion.
The first website I began to browse was thredUP, the largest online thrift store. ThredUP has all the styles you love at up to 90% off the original price. There are over 15,000 new arrivals added to the site every day, and each item is inspected to make sure it is high quality and not too worn.
ThredUP has everything on their site sorted by category, and you can customize what you want to see from there. For example, I started with the broad category “sweaters,” because that’s the first section I would always go to when I went thrift shopping normally. I was then able to pick what size, color, and material I wanted to look at. It’s possible to narrow your search by brand as well.
In the end, I decided to try thredUP’s Goody Box. You take a style quiz, pay a $10 styling fee, and then you get a box with 10 hand-picked items. Throughout the quiz, you simply put in your sizes, some basic preferences, some brands you like, and specific colors you like to wear. At the end of the quiz, you choose how much you want to pay per item, which range from $20-40 to $80-120, so there’s plenty to choose from. You can choose to get the box only once or every few months. For this first time, I chose to get the box only once.
The box takes 10 to 14 days to ship and arrive, so I haven’t gotten it yet. However, going through the styling quiz and looking through the goods on thredUP did make me feel like I was thrift shopping, and I’m very excited for when I do receive my Goody Box. After receiving the box, you only have to pay for what you want to keep and can send the rest back.
Another online thrift store is Depop. Depop is geared toward teens and young adults, with more alternative, funky options. It’s set up like Instagram, with a feed filled with items people are selling. Once you make an account, you can “like” items for sale, much like you would on a normal social media site.
I made a Depop account and it’s a little pricier than I would normally shop, but there are a lot of name brands and fun pieces on the app. I recommend it, especially if you’re getting bored with Instagram and Twitter and want to mix it up, possibly while spending money on a whole new look.
The last option I found surprised me. Urban Outfitters, a large, fast-fashion company, has entered the sustainable fashion scene. The company works with Urban Renewal to upcycle garments from leftovers. These items then go under the “vintage” category on their website. They make these new pieces in small batches, and the process is as low-waste and sustainable as possible. The pieces range in price, but there are a lot of interesting items, ranging from tie-dye crew necks to lacy wedding dress tops.
In the end, I would say thredUP was the most like thrift shopping. There were seemingly endless options and as I browsed, I felt like I could waste hours on their website, sorting through the pages to find that perfect find.
Of course, nothing can quite match going thrift shopping with your friends and laughing about the feathers, fringe, and sequins you have to sort through until you find something wearable. For now, online stores help return a small amount of normalcy to my routine: spending money on sweaters I don’t need.
