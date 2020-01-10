‘Marriage Story,’ dir. Noah Baumbach

Given that the holidays are over and some of us may have sat through one too many Hallmark movies, why not kick off January with a turn to the cinematically superior and an early awards season favorite? Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson star as divorcing couple Charlie and Nicole Barber in “Marriage Story,” a sympathetic drama about the dissolution of a marriage that leaves a child caught in the middle.
Written and directed by Noam Baumbach, the film follows the odd relationship between Charlie and Nicole, beginning with their blissful early years and leading into the turmoil of the present. The professional lives of the spouses play a heavy hand in their dissolving romance, as Charlie is the director of a New York theater company in which Nicole frequently holds the leading role.
After years of working in seemingly harmonious tandem, Nicole realizes that she's been putting Charlie’s needs before her own for longer than she can remember. As this revelation begins to weigh heavy on her mind, tensions between the couple boil over and culminate in Nicole leaving the company and moving to her mother’s house in West Hollywood to shoot a television pilot.
The division between Los Angeles and New York soon becomes more than physical. It comes to light, through Nicole’s sessions with family lawyer Nora (the impressive Laura Dern), that Nicole has wished to move back to California for quite some time — a desire that Charlie callously dismissed as unimportant and disruptive to his own career ambitions. Nicole’s move across the country is thus symbolic of her willingness to drastically change, if not terminate, the marriage that has left her feeling neglected and lost.
Charlie, in the midst of all this sudden commotion, begins to panic in a way that resembles a fish who's been flung out of water. Unlike Nicole, he took no issue with the marriage that benefited his every want and need, and his wife’s decision to shatter their illusion of happiness — which he considers brash and uncharacteristic — has left him entirely caught off guard.
From here, the divorce proceedings begin to spiral. Charlie relocates to Los Angeles to be closer to his son Henry (Azhy Robertson) and strengthen his custody case, which he’s begun after hiring his own lawyer (the witty and fantastically abrasive Ray Liotta). The lengthy legal process soon leaves the couple in shambles, as each spouse’s lawyer advocates — against Charlie and Nicole’s wishes — for aggressive courtroom tactics that make the pair feel as though they’ve lost not only each other, but the people they once were.
Despite the irreparable fissures the divorce leaves in its wake, Charlie and Nicole managed to create a new sense of normalcy in their lives and the life of their son. After months of disruption, in which the balance of power between partners shifts beyond recognition, Charlie and Nicole find a way not to love, but to at least respect each other. It’s almost as though, despite the nastiness and confusion the divorce caused, ex-husband and wife ultimately admire the other’s willingness to concede and change. “Marriage Story” leaves viewers with several lessons on relationships and self-respect, but perhaps its most salient point is that love is sometimes nothing more than a mutual delusion.
Reach writer Brooke Kaufman at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @bkaufmanLJ
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.