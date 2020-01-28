International students find more than a job in HFS

The food service industry’s reputation for grueling hours, low wages, and merely temporary employment makes it unsurprising that foreign-born individuals comprise nearly a quarter of the restaurant workforce, well over their 18.5% share of the total U.S. labor force.
In regards to disproportionate representation of foreign-born workers, UW Housing and Food Services is no exception, in part because of U.S. laws that prohibit international students from securing off-campus employment.
The existing laws limit international students to on-campus positions, many of which are limited to those eligible for work-study, for their first year in the United States. After the first year, international students may compete for a limited number of off-campus positions that must relate to their specific area of study.
“It’s almost impossible to get a job in other places,” Khanh Dinh, an international student who works on-campus but lost an off-campus opportunity because of her immigration status, said. “The jobs that are open to international students are so competitive. You have to be extraordinary.”
On top of the difficulties of navigating and making friends in a new country, the limited job opportunities open to international students reinforce a sense of isolation.
“It’s hard always feeling like you’re not wanted here,” Dinh said.
Despite these circumstances, the experiences of international students working for HFS ranges from indifferent to overwhelmingly positive.
As with any food service job, new student employees at dining locations may find themselves overwhelmed by the lunch rush, or frustrated when dealing with an irate customer.
Hoang Huy Le, an international student HFS employee, described an interaction last quarter where a customer ordered food but made Huy Le remake her order for free because she did not want the kimchi that the dish came with.
“She said ‘I don’t want it. I don’t want Asian food,’” Huy Le said, speculating that his international student status contributed to her behavior. “If I tell the manager, she can’t do that much because if a guest doesn’t like their food you have to give them what they want. It’s just the attitude [of the customer] that made me uncomfortable.”
Still, Huy Le believes the positives of working for HFS outweigh the handful of negatives. Students interviewed repeatedly echoed their sense that the professional staff genuinely cared about them.
“HFS is very accessible towards international students,” Huy Le said. “I’m very thankful that HFS provided us a chance to work.”
It helps that HFS assists international students with applying for Social Security numbers. But students also appreciate the job skills they acquire, the supportive work environment, and the friendships they develop.
Initial general training that covers topics like food safety is followed by on the job training like knife skills, Linh Pham, an international student who works at the Husky Den Food Court, reported.
Furthermore, Phuc To Hoang, an international student who started working in the central kitchen winter 2019, stated that the dining staff is understanding of schedule changes and receptive to student employee opinions.
Most importantly, international students value the small community HFS offers from relationships with both the professional staff and fellow students.
“I’ve met people I never thought I would get to know in normal classes,” Huy Le said. “I’ve made more friends working one quarter that I have my freshman year.”
So while international students may not have imagined food service in their future when they applied to the UW, their ability to adapt to the circumstances and make the most of their HFS jobs fits into the broader narrative of immigrant resilience.
Remember this the next time you feel agitated about the slow pace at which a new HFS employee is constructing your sandwich.
Reach writer Estey Chen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @esteychen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.