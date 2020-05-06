What UW faculty members are reading in quarantine

Editor’s note: Responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.
I am a self-identified reader who loves to make excuses on why I’ve barely finished a book in the past year. Looking for recommendations, I emailed faculty members at the UW to see what they have been reading for fun during quarantine.
While their lives have been turned upside down, many of them are reading to inform their research, improve their relationships, or simply find joy during these dark times. Here is your list of faculty recommendations for quarantine reading:
Geoffrey Wallace, associate professor, department of political science
“Daily Rituals: How Artists Work” (Mason Currey, 2013). Collection of short entries on the daily schedules of famous artists, authors, scientists from past and present. Given how much our lives have been upended by the coronavirus, I’ve found this book useful for creating some daily structure in some very unstructured times.
Anthony Gill, professor, department of political science
Robert Nozick, “Anarchy, State, and Utopia.” This is a classic response to John Rawls' “Theory of Justice” and one I am reading with a couple undergraduate students in an independent reading class this term.
John Brown, “An Estimate in the Manners and Principles of the Times and Other Writings.” The collected works of an 18th century pastor and social observer. This work is helping to ground my current research in the economics of culture and civil society.
Tony Fletcher, “Moon: The Life and Death of a Rock Legend.” I consider Keith Moon to be the greatest philosopher of the 20th century, and this book explains why. Nobody lived truer to his basic principles than Keith.
Matt McGarrity, principal lecturer, department of communication
For leisure, I'm reading “Sporting Blood: Tales from the Dark Side of Boxing.” I'm a huge boxing fan and this book came out a few weeks ago. What do I like about it? It's a book on boxing that I haven't read before! I think it's well written and I enjoy some of the smaller details about the fighters' lives before and after their careers in the ring. Boxing writers can go overboard with metaphors and melancholy; I think Acevedo has a nice blend of history and insight.
Lance Forshay, senior lecturer and ASL language director, department of linguistics
“You and Me Forever: Marriage in Light of Eternity” by Francis and Lisa Chan. It's a powerful and enlightening book about building a great marriage ironically by not focusing on it but on our personal relationship with God. As a Christian, I loved how Chan compared our marriage on earth to Christ and His church and how it applies to our relationship with God through Jesus Christ.
Laurie Marhoefer, associate professor, department of history
In my non-existent spare time (I have a kid under five) I'm reading “The Great Believers,” Rebecca Makkai, a really amazing novel about gay men and AIDS in Chicago in the 1980s.
Maya Sonenberg, professor, department of English
I recently finished reading Denis Johnson's mammoth novel about the War in Vietnam, “Tree of Smoke.” It follows a variety of characters — a crazy, power-hungry CIA agent; his nephew, also in the CIA; an American missionary turned nurse; a Vietnamese double agent desperately trying to save his family from the ravages of the war; and two American brothers slogging their way through their deployments. Like all of Johnson's fiction, it combines dark content with beautifully lyrical language, but this one also includes a captivating ‘thriller’ plot.
Caitlin Ainsley, assistant professor, department of political science
I've just finished “Girl, Woman, Other” by Bernardine Evaristo and thought it was fantastic. While the book's structure with discrete character stories suited my limited quarantine attention span, the interpersonal connections and investments in community that tie the otherwise individual pieces together certainly resonate.
William Talbott, professor, department of philosophy
I am reading “The Master and His Emissary: The Divided Brain and the Making of the Western World” by Iain McGilchrist. It is a fascinating look at scientific evidence on differences between the left hemisphere and the right hemisphere of the human brain and an interpretation of much of the history of Western civilization in light of that evidence. Because the left hemisphere controls speech, it plays a predominant role in theorizing about the world (including scientific theorizing).
Leah Ceccarelli, professor, department of communication
The book I just finished was “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row,” by Anthony Ray Hinton with Lara Love Hardin. It’s the true story of an innocent man who was wrongly convicted of murder in Alabama and was on death row for 28 years. He spent more than half of his life in a tiny cell before he was finally released in 2015.
Reading about how yet another poor Black man got sentenced to death despite the lack of evidence against him makes me seethe at our so-called justice system, but it also helps to put our coronavirus quarantine in perspective. Being stuck at home for a few weeks is nothing compared to what this guy had to suffer!
Aseem Prakash, Walker Family Professor for the Arts and Sciences, department of political science
“Too Big to Fail” by Andrew Ross Sorkin. Sorkin's book offers a very detailed account of how the 2008-2009 financial crisis unfolded both in Washington D.C. and New York. It shows how closely the Fed and the Department of the Treasury were involved in the bailout. The book explained well why the government allowed Lehman Brothers to go bankrupt but not American International Group.
I often wonder if the country learned anything from this crisis. The modest reform measures that were put in have been undone by the Trump Administration. It seems the subprime mortgage market is active again. I also wonder if the Glass-Stegall, which was repealed in the late 1990s, needs to be resurrected.
James D. Long, associate professor, department of political science
My advice has always been: fiction, fiction, fiction — and great fiction! Now there might be science to demonstrate its importance in treating certain conditions, like depression or anxiety.
I would start with Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities,” and then read all of Dickens, Hugo, Austen, the Brontës , Dostoevsky, Tolstoy; and for the 20th century, Woolf, Achebe, wa Thiong'o, García Márquez, Rushdie, Morrison, Munro, Robinson (Marilynne) Allende ... and go from there!
Reach contributing writer Corinne Dietz at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Corinne_Dietz
