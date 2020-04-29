Immersion, control, comfort: The role of entertainment during quarantine

While the world continues to press forward during these unprecedented times, this unfamiliar way of living might leave people feeling out of sorts. Schedules drastically changed, priorities shifted, and feelings of monotony and isolation can make life feel very different than it was just a few months ago.
Entertainment, however, remains a constant for many. Whether it’s watching a movie you haven’t seen before or revisited a favorite TV series, entertainment can provide a sense of relief from the simultaneously chaotic and mundane world that currently surrounds us.
“It’s kind of like vacuuming your apartment,” Stephen Groening, associate professor in the cinema and media studies department, said. “It’s not so much that people want to escape, it’s more that people are returning to things that they have some sort of control over.”
Groening’s first book, “Cinema Beyond Territory: Inflight Entertainment and Atmospheres of Globalization,” looks at the history of inflight entertainment, which in several ways can be compared to the type of engagement with entertainment we are experiencing now.
“You have nothing to do, you want to escape the closed quarters of the cabin, you’re sort of in denial of being 30,000 feet in the air and the possibility of a crash,” Groening said. “So there’s a way in which the entertainment is doing all these things in that special situation of flying.”
While in the air, entertainment can provide a sense of immersion where time seems to move faster and a sense of control by choosing what to watch or maybe even knowing how the movie will end. Entertainment provides a sense of comfort for the viewer by engaging with a sensation that’s more familiar than flying over a city or living through a global pandemic.
A turn to entertainment during a difficult or different time is not anything new, either. According to Groening, Hollywood focused on producing the lighthearted entertainment of musicals and romantic comedies during the Great Depression.
“These were happy movies about wealthy people, about success,” Groening said. “There’s a way in which you could think of the success of those films as a form of escape, as a form of distraction, as a kind of comfort.”
With subscriptions to streaming services such as Netflix drastically increasing, it seems that people are following this trend of turning to entertainment more than usual, with some looking for a sense of immersion into a world that’s away from their own, others for more a sense of control or comfort.
For Nicole Hagens, a junior studying biological anthropology, entertainment is providing a sense of drama or excitement that she doesn’t necessarily have in her life right now, in addition to this sense of comfort Groening describes.
“I feel like the TV I’ve been watching revolves around drama because I can’t really get that in my life anymore,” Hagens said. “I watch a lot of ‘Desperate Housewives’ now because I know the characters well and what they’ve been through. I definitely do grasp for familiarity and try to live my life through [the characters].”
Hagens feels there’s also an overall lack of motivation that’s preventing her from engaging with more active forms of art or entertainment. Even though she feels like she should be learning a new skill with her time, it’s easier for her to passively engage with entertainment more than usual.
“At this moment in time, I can’t really see ahead into the future, so I can’t really predict how it would [affect] the future,” Hagens said. “I feel like in this moment right now we can only make short-term decisions.”
Reach writer Andrew Ronstadt at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AndrewRonstadt
