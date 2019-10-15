Third stop: Carnitas Michoacan, a true miracle

Author’s note: Taco Odyssey is a weekly column that highlights a new Mexican restaurant every week in hopes of finding Seattle’s most scrumptious taco.
This far into this search for Seattle’s greatest tacos, I couldn’t help but feel like something was sorely missing. The tacos we have eaten so far have surely been good, but all of them left plenty to be desired. Was this all we had to look forward to in the next two-thirds of our journey? Is the best Seattle has to offer simply the missionary position of tacos?
In this time of despair, we came across Carnitas Michoacan, a miracle of a taqueria.
Just a couple of blocks away from the Beacon Hill light rail station, a large sign and angelic light mark your destination. The spot’s various accolades and reviews cover the entranceway, leading to a large space full of plastic chairs and tables that are covered with some of the best Mexican food Seattle has to offer.
The titular “carnitas” is the main event here; it’s a food item that, when prepared well, will bring you more mental clarity than any amount of yoga or meditation. Carnitas hails from Michoacán, and is a preparation of pork in which a variety of cuts are braised and fried in fat until both tender and crispy.
Carnitas Michoacan served their carnitas tacos just like I used to have in Mexico: simply, on a corn tortilla to be garnished to your liking at a cart full of salsa, cilantro, onions, and lime. We also tried the chorizo and lengua (braised tongue), which were both absolutely beautiful. But the carnitas was on a whole other level of perfection, and it’s something I know I will return for many times.
What was really special about Carnitas Michoacan were their (finally) fresh corn tortillas, the importance of which I cannot stress enough. Corn tortillas are prepared with corn that has been soaked and ground, creating the masa dough.
We watched attentively as someone at Carnitas Michoacan prepared their tortillas, mashing the masa in a tortilla press and then cooking them on a griddle. In all sincerity, I’ve felt closer to deities watching tortillas being prepared than I have in any cathedral.
Carnitas Michoacan set a new bar for the rest of the tacos that I will consume in the coming weeks. I hate to demean the previous locations, which really have their strengths, but after eating that carnitas taco, I couldn't help but feel like we were just playing around in the minor leagues before. This will be difficult to beat.
Reach writer Armon Mahdavi at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @armonmah
