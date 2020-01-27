A thank you to the people I’ve sketched

As an illustrator who draws the majority of my work from life, when it comes to doing portraits, it can get a bit weird for the people I am sketching.
Drawing on the bus with a small sketchbook in my hand is less noticeable; I try to make it look like I am writing or taking notes, gazing up only occasionally so I don’t look at any one person too long. Plus, with most people looking at their phones, it makes it easy to go unnoticed. I also try to sketch someone who has just gotten on the bus as there is a higher likelihood of them staying on longer, giving me more time to draw them.
However, there have been many times I have started to sketch someone only for them to get up and leave. This requires me to either move on or try to remember what they looked like — an exercise in being present or testing my photographic memory.
People studying in Odegaard or any of the dozens of cafes on and around campus, absorbed in work, also make for excellent subjects.
So, to all of those whose likeness has made it into my sketchbooks and even into The Daily, thank you. And if you think you see yourself in one of the sketches I post, don’t hesitate to reach out; I’d love to hear what you were doing or where you were headed.
I’m sure I have made some people uncomfortable by glancing up at and scribbling in a book with no context, and for that I am sorry. But thank you to all for being absorbed in your phones, laptops, and conversations, and holding relatively still long enough for me to sketch you.
Until the next sketch,
