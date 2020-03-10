The Grand Illusion plays a new restoration of ‘Come and See,’ an unwatchable masterpiece

There is no movie like “Come and See,” the 1985 classic directed by Elem Klimov. It is a film that feels like watching someone scream for nearly two and a half hours.
The Grand Illusion Cinema played a brand new 2k-restoration of “Come and See” this past weekend, with two more screenings to play this week, March 10 and 12. The new restoration was released by Janus Films, premiering at the Film Forum in New York in late February. The film is now on its theatrical run, playing in cities such as Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and, as of this week, Seattle.
Taking place in Belorussia (current-day Belarus) in 1943, “Come and See” is a nightmarish exploration of the German army’s retreat through the region, in which it followed a scorched-earth policy that led to the destruction of 628 villages.
The film is from the perspective of the teenage Flyora, played brilliantly by Alexei Kravchenko, who leaves his family and village to join the Soviet Partisan Army to fight against the Nazis. While Flyora begins the film enthusiastic at the prospect of fighting in the war, his romantic delusions are quickly diminished when he is thrown into some of the most harrowing environments ever shown on celluloid.
The new restoration looks unbelievably stunning — just compare the original trailer with the new one. The sharp images and sound design make watching “Come and See” in theaters an incredibly immersive time at the movies. For a film as monstrous and disturbing as this one, that only makes for a more harrowing viewing experience.
“This 1985 film from Russia is one of the most devastating films ever about anything,” Roger Ebert wrote in his review. “And in it, the survivors must envy the dead.”
The film lacks any clear storyline or three-act structure, as war doesn’t typically follow Hollywood screenplay conventions. For the entirety of the film, Flyora runs in anguish from one devastation to another, whether it’s his ravaged village, a group of militia fighters, or a trapped mass of Soviet prisoners.
Balancing the hyperreal and the surreal, the film carries a dreamlike quality within its truly convincing portrait of extreme violence. Nazi planes fly overhead with sounds that mimic those of UFOs. A conversation between Flyora and a teenage girl goes from them laughing, to sobbing, to laughing again. A Nazi official carries a Red Slender Loris on his shoulder.
There are images in the film that might be impossible to forget. Living in a country where war films often sensationalize combat and romanticize violence, war depicted as unwatchable, as it is in “Come and See,'' might be the most honest and moral way to do so.
It is a true anti-war film. The original title was to be “Kill Hitler,” if one needed more convincing of the film’s stance. The origin of the title “Come and See,” however, carries a dark message as well.
“And when he had opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth beast say, Come and see,” reads a passage from Revelations. “And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him”
“Come and See” will play at The Grand Illusion March 10 and 12 at 7:30 p.m.
