'Ilana Harris-Babou: Long Con’

Waking up on a brisk, Tuesday morning to view an art exhibition isn’t typically part of my weekly routine. I usually wake up and grab a cup of coffee before tossing on my headphones, sulking into my chair, and staring at an overbearing computer screen for eight hours. Is this healthy? I would argue that it isn’t the best choice one could make, but then again, what is the epitome of health?
This, and other ruminations on wellness culture in the United States, is the subject of a new exhibition from Ilana Harris-Babou, an interdisciplinary artist from Brooklyn, New York, whose work is firmly planted in sculpture and video. She utilizes these art forms, as well as satire and humor, to critique both history and contemporary society. Her latest exhibition “Long Con,” presented by The Black Embodiments Studio (BES) for the Jacob Lawrence Gallery (JLG), began in November and will end in January 2021.
“Long Con” attempts to deconstruct the pseudo-health industry, while also providing commentary on how we understand health itself. It does so through artistic reinterpretations of famous psychic Miss Cleo’s tarot cards, and video commentary from alleged health expert Dr. Sebi and rapper Nipsey Hussle.
The exhibition does not attempt to ridicule or diminish the works of these individuals, but instead portrays them in a different light and locates them within the greater American health industry.
“It feels like the larger prevailing system you're within is this con of sorts,” Harris-Babou said. “The kind of structural relationship ... to health that we have in this country is in and of itself a scam.”
This sentiment is noticeable within each of the evenly distributed, chronologically arranged tarot cards on the walls of the gallery. Each one provides historical commentary and context, allowing the viewer to reevaluate their perception of the American health system.
For example, one card reads: “The U.S. Public Health Service began ‘The Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the African American Male,’” with the year 1932 emblazoned above and images of Miss Cleo’s show infused in the background.
The card is in reference to the 40-year unethical study of Black men from the Tuskegee Institute by the U.S. Public Health Service, which led to largely preventable suffering and countless deaths.
“I think it forces us to reorient our expectations around, you know, capital ‘B’ [and] capital ‘A’ ‘Black Art,’” Kemi Adeyemi, assistant professor of gender, women, & sexuality studies and BES founder and director, said.
The BES was instrumental in bringing this new exhibition to fruition. According to Adeyemi, “Long Con” utilizes multiple art forms to criticize “American society's attachment to health and wellness.”
“[The exhibition is] really asking us to think differently or to look outside of our own negative associations with somebody like Miss Cleo,” Adeyemi said.
Additionally, “Long Con” features videos crafted by Harris-Babou over the length of her illustrious and exemplary career, including her satire on YouTube beauty routine videos and U.S. history.
These videos, while not currently accessible to the public at the gallery due to COVID-19 restrictions, can be viewed online through Harris-Babou’s website and Vimeo.
Although they focus on separate subjects, an intelligent critique of commercialism and history shines through each piece.
As I stood alone in the JLG, solely surrounded by the artist’s work, I found myself experiencing and reevaluating my own thoughts and teachings. With no friendly faces or art critics available to discuss and debate with, I was left to decipher the three pieces by myself. By circumstance or not, the observation becomes intimate, forcing me to check my own biases, privileges, and actions.
Harris-Babou’s work excels at this endeavor, and “Long Con” is no change of form.
So, as we continue to carry on working and learning from our homes or dorms in this pandemic, we should all take a moment to reconsider our health, our ingrained notions of the American health system, and reflect on historical atrocities, like the Tuskegee study, that our government has committed against its BIPoC citizens.
It’s the least we can do.
