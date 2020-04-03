Free tunes for all, courtesy of the Seattle Symphony

A trip to the symphony may bring to mind images of elegant attire, filled Champagne glasses, and red velvet seats. But, as the Seattle Symphony has begun streaming past performances on their YouTube and Facebook pages, you can now enjoy the finest works of some of the greatest composers of all time in your bedroom, dressed in pajamas, while savoring a White Claw.
To practice safety amid this pandemic, the Seattle Symphony has decided to cancel all performances through the end of May. These livestreams, however, are a welcome opportunity to continue to enjoy the symphony’s work “during this time of uncertainty.”
I managed to catch one such livestream the evening of Saturday, March 28 on their YouTube page.
As the countdown timer slowly ticked toward zero, the stream chat seemed to explode with life. People from across the country began discussing their favorite performances so far before entering a heated debate about what type of pajamas were in fact the most comfortable.
It was easy to forget what I had tuned in for as I began to lose myself in arguing on behalf of sweatpants, deeming them the optimal loungewear. Though, before I could grace the chat with my persuasive concluding argument, the screen changed to reveal a brief pre-concert introduction.
Soon following, the musicians took their place on stage at the famed Benaroya Hall, where they promptly began their masterful performance of Antonín Dvořák’s “Symphony No. 8.”
This rebroadcast was far above the quality I expected. The camera cut in time with the performance, making sure to emphasize the different sections as they played. The sound lacked the background noise so common in many music recordings, allowing me to quickly feel immersed in the concert experience.
Music director Thomas Dausgaard’s conducting was a performance in and of itself. He moved with a fiery passion, reflecting the symphony’s often rapidly shifting dynamics with grandiose gestures and gentle subtleties alike.
The instrumentalists responded in turn with a sound so expertly crafted it kept me in awe for the entire duration, despite being played through my laptop’s dusty seven-year-old speakers.
This is the type of performance I have no trouble recommending. These rebroadcasts are an excellent medium for watching the symphony at work, and while it may not appeal to everyone, the added bonus of chatting with fellow music lovers can be a nice way to get in some much-needed socializing. If this is something that interests you, I recommend checking the symphony’s website for future broadcasting dates.
However, if you’re unable to tune in for one of the symphony’s weekly rebroadcasts or just want to see more of what they have to offer, there is plenty of other content to look out for.
Alongside concert recordings at Benaroya Hall, daily solo performances titled “Morning Notes” can also be found on the Seattle Symphony’s YouTube channel and social media accounts.
Symphony members are also producing more educational content for those stuck at home, especially kids, the main attraction being the “Meet the Instrument” program, which include brief 15-minute videos, each showcasing a different instrument and their performing roles.
“We’re just here to pretty much serve the community,” principal tuba and artist in residence of low brass at the UW John DiCesare said of the symphony’s intentions behind releasing content virtually. “People can’t come ... see concerts so we’re just trying our best to make it available to our community and the community across the ... really across the world.”
The many performance cancellations have come at a great detriment to the non-profit organization whose funding comes from donations and ticket sales.
With the absence of ticketed performances, the Seattle Symphony Future Fund has been started, where donations are being matched up to $1 million by board member Stephen Whyte in an effort to keep the symphony properly funded.
At the very least, the symphony is offering high-quality music available for anyone wanting entertainment during quarantine, but at their best, these rebroadcasts can be a wonderful chance to step away from negative stress, socialize with fellow music lovers from across the country, and experience some of the finest music Seattle has to offer.
“Take advantage of this opportunity,” DiCesare said. “Take advantage of the orchestra when it comes back, and when things do open back up, take advantage of ... everything local, just support your community.”
Reach contributing writer Hunter Bos at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_HunterBos
