Playing in the band: The Grateful Dead’s 1974 UW show

Inside the cavernous interior of Alaska Airlines Arena, when the sounds of squeaking rubber shoes, dribbling basketballs, and roaring crowds fill the air, it’s hard to imagine that on the evening of May 21, 1974, the Grateful Dead’s blissful electricity rang across a crowd of UW students. The events of that evening were especially noteworthy as the show included a nearly 50-minute rendition of “Playing in the Band,” making it the longest single-song performance in the Grateful Dead’s career of more than 2,300 concerts.
Whether your impression of the Grateful Dead leans toward the cheerful Americana of their albums “American Beauty” and “Workingman’s Dead,” or the drug-fueled tie-dye carnivals that tailed the band in the 1980s, most Deadheads are familiar with the band’s affinity for lengthy jams.
The Grateful Dead’s musical style evolved constantly throughout the band’s 30-year career of live performances, shifting from the psychedelic twang of the 1960s to the somewhat artificial and burdensome sound of the 1990s — changes which were largely precipitated by frontman Jerry Garcia’s struggle with heroin addiction. Interestingly, the mid-to-late ‘70s remain the era often heralded by critics and fans alike as the Dead’s most energetic and confident sound.
The Grateful Dead’s summer tour of the Pacific Northwest in 1974 featured the infamous Wall of Sound, an almost unfathomable sound system consisting of roughly 600 speakers that used 28,000 watts of electricity and was the handiwork of mad scientist and Grateful Dead soundman Owsley “Bear” Stanley.
Although the University of Washington has not offered concerts at Alaska Airlines Arena (formerly known as Hec Edmundson Pavilion) for many years, several influential bands in addition to the Grateful Dead performed there, including Santana and Pink Floyd.
The recording quality of the UW show is impressive for a 1970s live performance, and all members of the band are audible. Jerry Garcia’s powerful guitar, Keith Godchaux’s playful piano, and even Phil Lesh’s booming bass are all clearly distinguishable.
The concert’s most memorable moment occurs at the beginning of the second set when the Dead perform “Playing in the Band.” Never released on a studio album, the song — written by the band’s rhythm guitarist Bob Weir and lyricist Robert Hunter — lacks the popular notoriety of more palpable tunes such as “Ripple” and “Friend of the Devil.” During the Dead’s live performances, however, the song served as an opportune vehicle for improvisation.
This rendition of “Playing in the Band” begins similarly to other performances of the era, with the song’s short set of verses and choruses, which are sung by Bob Weir, not that dissimilar from rock 'n' roll numbers from other counterculture bands. Very quickly, however, the unassuming song morphs into pure improvisation and a musical cosmos of (mostly) organized chaos.
Moments of the song are intense and dark without any semblance of a melody, allowing the track to be more reminiscent of free jazz or 21st-century atonal classical music than anything you’ll find on the Dead’s studio albums.
Clocking in at 46 minutes and 32 seconds, the jam might seem intimidating or even too absurd to consider listening to, but if you find yourself with some time on your hands — perhaps a solo drive across the Cascades or day working in your garden — consider putting it on and losing yourself in the Dead’s unparalleled intensity.
Another highlight of the show is “China Doll,” a somber and complex song that arguably concerns suicide. On the track, Garcia’s emotional voice fuses with longing guitar solos and Keith’s piano to create a haunting and beautiful rendition.
The show’s version of “Eyes of the World,” a less chaotic, more uplifting, and far shorter demonstration of the Grateful Dead’s improvisational abilities, is also a great listen.
The show was officially released for the first time in 2018 as part of a 19-CD boxed set covering notable Grateful Dead shows in the Pacific Northwest in 1973 and 1974, and came complete with an ornate cedar box by First Nations artist Roy Henry Vickers. But unless you want to shell out nearly $200, you’re better off streaming a bootleg version of the concert on the Internet Archive. Or, highlights of the PNW box set, including the UW version of “Playing in the Band,” can be streamed on Pacific Northwest ‘73-’74: Believe It If You Need It, available on Spotify and Apple Music.
The Grateful Dead strongly believed in a mentality and musical approach — born from participation in Ken Kesey’s experimental “acid tests” of the 1960s — that a thin line separated the audience from the band. It's not unreasonable to imagine, therefore, that some essence of UW or Seattle’s identity is infused in the character of the Grateful Dead’s performance at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in 1974.
