Review: ‘Straight Up’ offers a curious take on romantic comedy

Being trapped in the constant cycle of online lectures, textbooks, notes, and assignments can create such animosity toward our devices. What once stood as a means of escape from our worldly troubles now seems to only to represent the grind.
It’s important though to remember the good these devices can bring not only to ourselves, but to our communities as well.
The Grand Illusion Cinema is an independent arthouse cinema that’s been entertaining Seattle audiences since the ‘60s, and like many local businesses, has unfortunately been forced to close for the quarantine.
In an effort to keep us entertained, and their theater afloat, the Grand Illusion has started working with select distributors to host virtual movie screenings through their website, where they’re able to keep half of all ticket revenue.
So to break up the monotony of my day-to-day, I decided to have a movie night courtesy of the Grand Illusion. Available for stream until April 30, “Straight Up,” turned out to be quite the pleasant surprise.
The film follows Todd, a young gay man with OCD and a strong aversion to even the mention of bodily fluids. Desperate to find a love that feels real, Todd is overcome with the fear of ending up alone, which drives him to question if he’s really gay after all.
Enter Rory, a quick-witted young actress whose larger-than-life ambitions and incessant insecurities leave her in a state of uncertainty that feels all too familiar. Tired of casual hookups and trying to meet the world’s expectations, Rory finds herself starved for a genuine connection.
Following one of the most endearing “meet-cute” scenes in cinema, the two come together to experience all the benefits and challenges that arise from a love without sex.
“Straight Up” is an undoubtedly charming rom-com seemingly tailor made for 20-something college kids whose hopeless romanticism is matched only by their love for aesthetics and attention to detail.
Exploring the different aspects of love and bicuriosity allows this romance story to be told in a way that feels fresh, and even manages to cover some pretty heavy topics like mental health and sexual assault in a surprisingly mature way.
The film is at its best during conversations between the main characters, which thankfully occur often. The exchanges feel genuine and engaging, and the personalities on screen play off each other so effortlessly it’s easy to see yourself as a third party in the room with them rather than an omnipotent onlooker.
The biggest contributor of this feeling of engagement has to be the cinematography. Everything about the direction of this film screams independent production, and I mean that in the best way possible.
From the old-school 4:3 aspect ratio to the hyper-specific shot composition and editing choices, it can’t help but feel like you’re watching the final project of a prodigy film student.
This is also the film’s biggest point of contention. If you go into it expecting high production values and a grand spectacle, you may be disappointed with the film’s rather small stature and deliberate delivery.
The movie’s film student aesthetic has also definitely influenced it’s sound. Outside of a few pop song montages, which felt a tad out of place, the handling of music felt fairly inspired.
Much of the score appeared to dynamically change depending on the scene. At one point during an argument between characters, their back and forth was mimicked by respective flutes and drums in the film’s score, which served not only to make the scene more impactful, but also made me as a viewer feel good for having noticed the detail.
With its abundant charm and appealing aesthetic, it wasn’t hard for “Straight Up” to win me over. It’s an atypical yet charming rom-com that managed to keep me thoroughly entertained, mostly by having me play my favorite game of “spot the creative decision” for its entire duration.
So, if you have the cash to spare and feel like supporting the Grand Illusion Cinema, I’m happy to recommend that you check out “Straight Up” while it’s available for streaming.
Reach writer Hunter Bos at arts@dailyuw.com.
