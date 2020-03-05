Electronic show at Cafe Racer features ‘sounds from the Seattle underground’

What do you think of when you hear the word rave? Is it neon clothing, body glitter, or massive festivals with strobe lights? What if I told you that raves could also be intimate and low-profile, no furries involved.
Cafe Racer hosted its first fully electronic show Feb. 28. Student artists, including DJ Headwound and Yufi, performed live sets along with music from local EDM artists Skyboxxx and Graz. Each artist played different electronic music ranging between “plurcore,” “acid house,” and “chiptune.”
If those genres went over your head, don’t panic, EDM is a rapidly-growing umbrella term for limitless types of electronically-produced music. You can go down rabbit holes for hours distinguishing “house” from “techno” or types of synthesizers. It’s hard to differentiate between these sounds and genres because every artist has their own preferred filter, modulation, and even aesthetic.
At the show, there were also pop-ups from Party Hat Productions asking people to register to vote and Pukey Kiss, an online shop selling handmade jewelry and thrifted clothing. The $5 entry fee went to support all of the artists involved.
Cafe Racer often hosts themed shows and events like jazz nights every Sunday and a zine meeting for a project called DUNE every third Tuesday of the month. It’s definitely an eccentric place, if you haven’t already noticed from their bright green paint and retro sign on Roosevelt Way.
Owner Jeff Ramsey spoke about the cafe’s role within the Seattle music scene.
“We consider ourselves an incubator,” Ramsey said. “We tend to book artists that can’t yet play at larger or even medium-sized Seattle venues, so we like to give them a starting off point here.”
Originally founded by a group of jazz musicians and UW alumni, Cafe Racer has gone through many changes in name and ownership throughout the years. Yet, the art bar has remained an integral part of Seattle’s current creative scene, always remaining a tight-knit community for like-minded people.
Ramsey explained that although the bar attracts mostly liberal and progressive people, they like to make sure it is always a safe space.
“Everyone is welcome, but we have rules,” Ramsey said. “We tend to have a lot of heated debates here, but you can’t shame others for what they think and you can’t judge them.”
This particular show definitely showcased this sentiment.
DJ Headwound, also known as Dom Eberhardt, began the show with a seamless set, inciting the crowd into a mosh almost immediately. The cafe was packed at the start with people of all ages, in all types of clothing, and with all kinds of haircuts. There were musicians supporting musicians and friends supporting friends.
Yufi, led by musician Todd Maegerle, combined rock band aesthetics with synthesized backtracks. The band brought out strobe lights and performed with a drum kit, a bass, a guitar, and utilized screamed vocals. Yufi’s math rock music quickly filled Cafe Racer with chaotic hardcore noise and the crowd went wild. And toward the end of their set, the band covered a track from the recently popularized debut album by 100 gecs.
Cafe Racer will be hosting many more events this month, among them their recurring jazz sessions, open mics, and weekend brunch. The bar is also hosting a fundraiser to keep them from being bought out from continued U-District property turnover and construction. More information about Cafe Racer can be found on their website.
Reach writer Ellen Cooper at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ellenecooper
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.