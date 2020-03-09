Art events in the U-District: What’s canceled, what’s moved, and what’s still happening

As in-person classes end and campus facilities shift their hours, the novel coronavirus has further impacted numerous events on and off campus.
“We recognize that the situation with COVID-19 is an evolving one, and that it may impact your plans for participating in events,” a banner on the Arts UW website reads.
While a high number of events have been canceled altogether, others have been postponed until further notice. A few larger concerts and performances at the Meany Center have not changed their plans.
“All Meany Center Visiting Artist’s events are currently proceeding as scheduled,” an update published on the Meany Center website March 6 reads. “However, we encourage patrons who are not feeling well, are at high risk or are uncomfortable attending public events to stay home.”
Here is a rundown of some events that have been canceled and postponed, as well as a list of events that you can still attend to satisfy your arts bug.
Canceled
All remaining performances of the School of Drama’s “The Women of Lockerbie”
The Studio Jazz Ensemble and UW Modern Band concert March 9
Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir and Julio Elizalde concert at the Meany on March 9
Poet Lisa Robinson’s Critical Lecture on March 12
UW Symphony with combined UW Choirs concert March 13
Postponed
MFA Dance Concert Auditions, originally March 10
Strange Coupling: Auction and Pairing Announcement, originally March 19
Still on
Jerusalem Quartet concert at the Meany on March 24
Lagrime di San Pietro by the Los Angeles Master Chorale on March 26
Exhibitions at the Henry Art Gallery and the Jacob Lawrence Gallery
Concerts and performances at The Neptune
Film screenings at The Grand Illusion Cinema
