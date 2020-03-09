You are the owner of this article.
Art events in the U-District: What’s canceled, what’s moved, and what’s still happening

Meany cnter

The Meany Center has cancelled several of their March events due to safety concerns.

As in-person classes end and campus facilities shift their hours, the novel coronavirus has further impacted numerous events on and off campus. 

“We recognize that the situation with COVID-19 is an evolving one, and that it may impact your plans for participating in events,” a banner on the Arts UW website reads. 

While a high number of events have been canceled altogether, others have been postponed until further notice. A few larger concerts and performances at the Meany Center have not changed their plans. 

“All Meany Center Visiting Artist’s events are currently proceeding as scheduled,” an update published on the Meany Center website March 6 reads. “However, we encourage patrons who are not feeling well, are at high risk or are uncomfortable attending public events to stay home.” 

Here is a rundown of some events that have been canceled and postponed, as well as a list of events that you can still attend to satisfy your arts bug.

Canceled

  • All remaining performances of the School of Drama’s “The Women of Lockerbie” 

  • The Studio Jazz Ensemble and UW Modern Band concert March 9 

  • Sæunn Thorsteinsdóttir and Julio Elizalde concert at the Meany on March 9

  • Poet Lisa Robinson’s Critical Lecture on March 12

  • UW Symphony with combined UW Choirs concert March 13

Postponed

  • MFA Dance Concert Auditions, originally March 10

  • Strange Coupling: Auction and Pairing Announcement, originally March 19

Still on

  • Jerusalem Quartet concert at the Meany on March 24

  • Lagrime di San Pietro by the Los Angeles Master Chorale on March 26

  • Exhibitions at the Henry Art Gallery and the Jacob Lawrence Gallery

  • Concerts and performances at The Neptune 

  • Film screenings at The Grand Illusion Cinema

Reach Arts & Leisure Editor Armon Mahdavi at arts@dailyuw.com  Twitter: @armonmah

