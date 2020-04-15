Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets reopen U-District and Ballard locations

Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets announced April 15 that their Ballard and U-District locations will reopen this Saturday, April 18.
The Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets are working in close partnership with Public Health Seattle & King County, the City of Seattle, and the Office of the Mayor. Markets will look markedly different in order to conform to public safety standards that ensure the protection of both vendors and shoppers from COVID-19.
In a post on the Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Market website, the organization stated that it is enforcing strict social distancing, sanitation, and extended health measures at every point along their food supply chain in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The same post emphasizes the importance of remaining at home if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
Modifications to normal market operations include vendors being required to wear protective gloves, handle cash and products separately, and wash their hands thoroughly and regularly. There will also be no samples or public seating areas available to customers.
Additionally, only vendors will be allowed to handle produce and other products. Visitors to the reopened farmers markets will be encouraged to keep moving to prevent overcrowding, and regular sanitation of “high touch” items will be conducted throughout the market.
If you plan on going to the farmers market this weekend, the community update has a list of recommendations to protect yourself, including the recommendation to be prepared before shopping to limit your time at the market. They suggest making a list, and wherever possible, pre-order from and pre-pay vendors.
Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets also requests that you designate one shopper to meet the needs of your household and leave all animals, except for service dogs, at home.
As for the reason farmers markets are reopening, the Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Market website emphasizes its importance to the community, stating that “agriculture is the most essential act, and the farmers markets serve as the essential link between farmers and eaters.”
