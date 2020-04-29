Virtual cafe celebrates National Poetry Month

April is National Poetry Month, and while poetry readings and other gatherings are prohibited, the transition to online operations has not stopped those in the UW community from celebrating.
The Whole U created an online UW Poetry Cafe that serves as a virtual literary haven for well-versed poets and newcomers alike.
The website features poems chosen or written by faculty, staff, and students from different departments and fields. For example, chair of the near eastern languages and civilizations department, Selim Kuru, submitted an Arabic-Persian style poem while Laury Istvan from the Office of Animal Welfare wrote a piece titled “Pacific Street Bus Stop.”
The value of bringing community together aligns with The Whole U’s seven pillars, one of which includes “engaging interests,” according to Whole U web editor Matthew Leib. Poetry qualifies as such an interest.
“We very much believe that wellness takes many forms,” Leib said.
The Whole U publishes a wealth of other virtual resources centered upon health and wellness available to the benefit of anyone in the UW community.
A list of prompts posted online for inspiration encourages writers to experiment with different forms and topics. The poems do not have to be original: favorites and classics can be shared with others as well. However, the idea seems to have sparked a hidden creative juice and love for verse.
“What’s really been surprising is that we sent out the call … and we actually got largely [poems] that people have written themselves,” Leib said. “I think people are maybe reconnecting with these modes of reflection through literary forms.”
The celebration of poetry falls during a time when many are staying at home and looking for opportunities to indulge and reflect. In a way, this has allowed people to focus on their creativity and process the time of change and crisis.
For example, classics professor James Clauss’ suggestion to “write a new four-line cheer celebrating the UW that you’d yell at an athletic contest” can be reworked into a cheer for medical workers and personnel on the frontlines of the crisis.
Another submission from Meghan Lancaster reads “I write poetry rarely, but I do love it. This is a great challenge for me to move beyond my usual once-a-decade sonnet.”
There are currently three featured poems on the website, but Leib indicated an overwhelming number of submissions that will soon be uploaded.
“We’ve been really heartened by the response,” Leib said.
The cafe effort echoes local and national efforts to bring poetry into the online world and sustain literary resources, such as Open Books, a local poetry bookstore in Wallingford that is remedying losses with online sales, and a list of other new ways to incorporate poetry into your daily life.
While this National Poetry Month may be different than usual, there are still ways to contribute to and participate in your local community. Students can send their work to the wholeu@uw.edu or to social media using the hashtag #UWPoetryMonth, and, according to Leib, can expect an upcoming Zoom or video poetry reading sometime in May.
Reach writer Hope Morris at arts@dailyuw.com Twitter: @hopexmorris
