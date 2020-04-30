How to spike up your morning with a boozy Irish cream iced coffee

Because of the stay-at-home measures, I’ve had some time to release the inner barista in me. From hand-whisking the viral Dalgona coffee recipe to experimenting with creamy alcoholic lattes, I found the perfect pick-me-up drink you can indulge in at any time of the day.
But I have to mention the secret ingredient you’ll be needing for this recipe; it requires a trip to Costco. So if you don’t have a membership, ask a friend to grab this on their next shopping trip.
Inspired by the original Bailey’s Irish cream, Costco offers their Kirkland Signature version priced at only $9.79 for an entire 1.5 liter jug. That is an amazing deal considering Bailey’s is a little costlier. The jug contains 13.5% of alcohol content, Irish whiskey of course, and has a smooth creamy blend of chocolatey-nut flavors.
With as little as three ingredients, this boozy drink that you’d probably spend $15 on at your local bar can now be served right at the comfort of your home.
Ingredients to make Irish cream iced coffee
6-8 ice cubes
4 ounces drip coffee
4 ounces Kirkland Signature Irish Country Cream
Splash of whole milk (optional)
Whipped cream (optional)
Ingredients to make Irish cream iced latte
6-8 ice cubes
One espresso shot (I used my Nespresso machine)
6 ounces Kirkland Signature Irish Country Cream
Splash of whole milk (optional)
Whipped cream (optional)
Instructions
Prepare ice cubes in a cup.
Brew your 4 ounces of coffee or espresso shot and pour the hot liquid over ice.
Mix in Irish cream with a splash of milk.
Top off with whipped cream (if you so choose).
Reach writer Aimee Le at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aimeedle
