Pinegrove brings tour to Seattle at The Neptune

The indie-rock band Pinegrove stopped in Seattle during their international tour in the wake of the recent release of their new album, “Marigold.” The band’s signature image of interlocking squares hung above the almost century-old theater stage on Monday as the band performed songs both old and new.
Before Pinegrove took to the stage, however, Washington’s own LAKE performed a set with a mellow indie-pop feel. The band’s set included songs such as “Christmas Island” — which might sound familiar to Adventure Time fans — and “She Plays One Chord” from their new album coming out in April.
“What I love about LAKE is that they address the melancholiness of life, but they also point for a way forward,” Pinegrove frontman Even Stephens Hall said.
The stage lights changed from red to blue and a deep baseline pulsated through the theater as Hall, accompanied by five other band members, slowly walked on stage. The set began with “Old Friends,” a song from the band’s 2016 breakthrough album “Cardinal.” Before Hall even finished the first verse, the crowd was cheering.
Hall’s energy resonated with the crowd as the band continued to play songs from their new album. Hall would jump to the edge of the stage with screaming vocals as the crowd responded with applause.
“What a beautiful room to play in,” Hall said, pointing out The Neptune’s iconic stained glass depicting Poseidon and Neptune.
Pinegrove’s latest tour is somewhat of a re-emergence after two years of detachment. This time of solitude came after Hall shared with fans that he had been accused of sexual coercion in 2017. At the request of Hall’s accuser, the band delayed the release of their third album, ”Skylight,” and stopped touring. After a year of silence, the album was later released in late 2018 followed by inconsistent tours.
The release of their new album “Marigold” and the corresponding tour signals a comeback for Pinegrove, but a cautious one that is preceded by atonement and self-reflection. These elements can be heard in the often melancholy feeling of the songs from the band’s album.
“I’m in this moment / And I can’t see past it / I’m in this disaster / I’m in this traffic / And it keeps on going / But it keeps me asking / What’s in this moment?” Hall sang as he performed “Moment.”
But despite this more retracted feel of the band’s new album, their performance didn’t disappoint the audience. There was an obvious connection with fans, Hall often responding to remarks throughout the show.
“Is life kicking up dust right now? / Has life given up for you right now as well? / Oh, what is life giving us?” Hall sang from their song “Endless.”
Neon lights flashed and the audience screamed along as the band played their final songs to wrap up the show.
“Get home safe,” Hall said. “Thank you for being so respectful to each other.”
Reach writer Andrew Ronstadt at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AndrewRonstadt
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.