Social Justice Film Festival 2020: Seattle filmmakers declare “Another World is Possible”

As the unpredictable year that’s been 2020 nears its end, the artists and filmmakers of the ninth annual Social Justice Film Festival (SJFF) have not given up on us. From Oct. 1–11, attendees are invited to engage with this masterful collaboration of activist filmmakers, community members, guest speakers, and sponsors, which promises an impressive array of narrative films and documentaries that challenge the current mindset of our nation.
SJFF is presented by the Social Justice Film Institute (SJFI). Since its founding in 2017, SJFI has striven to support emerging filmmakers by providing programs, workshops, and competitions that enable artists to better communicate their visions. Hosting the SJFF works toward this goal, since films screened during the event are observed and discussed by hundreds of viewers at a time.
This year’s theme, “TRANSFORM: Another World is Possible,” builds on themes explored in past festivals. In 2018, the theme “Hope & Democracy” posed questions regarding democracy in action, how it is defended, and challenges to equitable participation. In 2019, “COURAGE” asked underrepresented artists to share their stories and seek out tangible change and solutions to global inequities. “TRANSFORM: Another World is Possible” works within these previous themes, as filmmakers have identified possibilities for advancement and the parties responsible for taking charge. With this in mind, audience members may begin to understand what is being done to bring this lasting change to Seattle.
Thanks to SJFI and its partnerships with the Meaningful Movies Project and the Northwest Film Forum, this year’s festival will be accessible online. SJFF attendees will be able to choose from 25 different blocks, with each including anywhere from two to four films that are categorized by topic. Each block has a theme; for example, “Our Bodies” includes films discussing abortion rights, bodily autonomy, access to family planning, and women’s global education. Other blocks include themes such as “Environmental Call to Action,” “Black Lives Matter,” and “Tradition Turned Tragic,” with featured films focusing on each issue, respectively.
While all concepts presented are related to social justice, the films capture a variety of subjects within this domain. Sacred monarch butterflies, the journey of a single piece of mail, an underground abortion clinic, melting glaciers, and many more thought-provoking topics will be presented by the independent filmmakers, who are earnestly fighting to broaden the perspectives of their communities. Film lengths vary as well, with some as short as four minutes and others with running times of over an hour.
Despite the adaptive circumstances, there will still be opportunities for attendees to participate in Facebook Live panel discussion groups after certain films. Here, attendees may ask artists and filmmakers questions about their creative processes, conceptual matters, or anything that enables the viewer to better understand the films.
The four films with extended discussion times focus on the rights of pregnant women in America, indigenous futures, justice for inmates, and voter suppression. Panels will include commentary from experts in related fields, such as attorneys and advocates. Organizers remain optimistic that these discussion groups will be as impactful as previous in-person conversations, as audience members are encouraged to actively engage with the material by sharing their unique perspectives. Details regarding joining these discussions can be found on SJFF’s Facebook page.
SJFF films will be broadcast to viewers through an Eventive channel for a minimum donation of $5 on a sliding scale that goes up to $25 per film block; attendees can access festival content at any time during its duration.
Reach writer Elise Peyton at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @e_peyton113
Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
