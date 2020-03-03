Artist Xiaoze Xie draws attention to the beauty and mystery of your average book

A considerable crowd gathered in the basement of the art building Feb. 27 to hear from internationally recognized artist Xiaoze Xie. As people filled in, a mix of young and old, arts-affiliated and otherwise, Xie could be seen fiddling with the room's lighting, curating the optimal experience for his audience.
With an illustrious 20-year career in painting and other mediums, Xie has garnered widespread respect and admiration within his field. The Guangdong-born artist has been exhibited around the world, from New York to Beijing. He's also the Paul L. & Phyllis Wattis Professor of Art at Stanford University. But like any great artist, Xie's most impressive accomplishments is his body of work itself.
Xie began his presentation on a light note, with a sketch he composed while he was a young student in Beijing. Struggling with his transition from the family-approved study of architecture into the less sturdy world of fine arts, the work served as an expression of his feelings at the time. Humorous for him years later, it depicts a gloomy-looking cow with its head stuck in a pasture fence, trapped.
Xie then introduced his main body of work, starting with "Library," a series of close-up paintings depicting stacks of library books. Xie's architectural background manifests itself here: the unique perspective makes his stacks of books feel like strange, archaic buildings. The pockmarks of old, worm-eaten tomes become caves on the side of some strange cliff. Xie's hand lends these conventional objects an unexpected grandeur.
"Library" gave the audience a first glimpse into a recurring theme of Xie’s: the seemingly disproportionate power of stacks of paper with words on them. Xie’s portrayal of books as mysterious and physically expansive emphasizes the contrast between their unassuming appearance and the potentially powerful, even dangerous, ideas between the pages.
These themes continued in "Fragmentary Views," a spiritual successor to "Library." This series features stacks of newspapers with only slight sections of each newspaper visible. Xie particularly emphasized the interpretation of one critic who compared "Fragmentary Views" to the experience of flipping quickly through TV channels: the small slivers of colorful newspaper images and articles are but brief flashes to the viewer, but these quick impressions belie the deep relevance of the newspaper’s content to the world at large.
The later stages of his lecture seemed to indicate that as his career drew on, Xie became more and more interested in exploring the intersection of art and politics. His project "Tracing Banned Books in China" represents Xie's efforts to collect and present as many of China's banned books as he could. The hundreds of titles in his collection include the philosophical, the erotic, and the political. After obtaining a new volume, Xie then photographed it next to a ruler, as if to evoke the idea that each deserves examination and respect, a “sizing up” of its power.
“Tracing Banned Books in China" feels like a natural progression for Xie's work. The Chinese government also clearly understands the transformative potential of certain texts, but where Xie feels this power deserves recognition and reverence, the Chinese government fears what these texts could inspire. Xie's project is not necessarily driven by feelings of rebellion, but his approach almost directly opposes that of his home country.
The project’s intimate relationship with modern China might explain why graduate student Shuo Lin, the program coordinator for the Visiting Artist Lecture series, said that though the two come from different generations and from different cities within China, he felt a deep “connection with his philosophy.”
Beyond their immense artistic merit, Xie’s works hold relevance for the political realities of today, and are even more compelling as a result.
Reach contributing writer Aidan Treat at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aidantreat
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.