‘Live From the Battle in Seattle’: A little-known grunge supergroup’s anti-WTO show

Editor's note: Real Thing: A Sonic History of Seattle is a bi-weekly series looking back on hallmark performances and artist releases in our region.
For six consecutive evenings this summer, Seattle hip-hop fusion group Marshall Law Band performed for an audience of activists who had amassed in the now-cleared Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area to protest police brutality and the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Spontaneous public performances have long been a method employed by activists to express
rage and demand change. Nearly 21 years ago, Seattle experienced similarly tumultuous protests, as well as the birth of a strange musical ensemble known as the No WTO Combo who performed a single but historic show at the Showbox Theater the night of Dec. 1, 1999.
In late 1999, more than 40,000 protestors —an oddball assemblage of environmentalists, labor organizers, and Indigenous activists — occupied the streets of downtown Seattle in protest of an international conference organized by the World Trade Organization (WTO).
The protests quickly escalated into a violent clash between protestors and the Seattle Police Department (SPD), leading then-governor Gary Locke to call in the National Guard. For more information on the now-infamous “Battle in Seattle,” check out our coverage of the 20th anniversary of the WTO protests.
The centralized, organic nature of Seattle’s grunge scene produced a number of spin-offs and supergroups, some of whom, like Pearl Jam, were productive enough to earn recognition as independent bands. Others, however, proved short lived and quickly faded into the hazy annals of grunge history.
The No WTO Combo is a group of the latter sort and is largely unknown despite being composed of musicians from some of Seattle’s most influential bands in the 1990s. The Combo consisted of Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra on vocals, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil on guitar, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic on bass, and Sweet 75’s Gina Mainwal on drums.
The No WTO Combo’s one and only show almost didn’t happen. The initial performance, planned for Nov. 30, was canceled after staff at the Showbox failed to make it past the curfew zone imposed by the SPD. Thankfully, record producer Mark Cavener approached Biafra and offered to organize a show for the following night. Underground recording artist Jack Endino, who famously recorded Nirvana’s debut album “Bleach” for SubPop, mixed and produced the show to create the album “Live From the Battle in Seattle,” released by Alternative Tentacles Records in 2000.
In case there was any doubt regarding the band’s opinion of the WTO, the album cover depicts a sinister hand imprinted with a dollar sign preparing to clasp a map of the world as a WTO badge, overlaid with a red prohibition sign, sits to the right of it.
The show is mostly what you’d expect from aging punk rockers protesting globalization. The music is loud, energetic, and agitated, especially Biafra’s somewhat abrasive lyrics. But the show’s spontaneous energy is undeniable and, in some ways, portrays grunge at its most natural — a punk sound largely glazed over by the commercialization of the Seattle music scene by the late ‘90s.
Biafra’s 15-minute spoken word piece kicking off the show and the short ramblings that lead one song into the next are probably the most memorable aspects of the performance, offering an intimate glance into the grievances that inspired the 1999 WTO protests.
It is somewhat discouraging to hear Biafra highlight deficiencies of the American healthcare system and denounce environmental degradation and police brutality, as these issues remain largely unresolved. Substitute the names of a few corporations and politicians, and Biafra’s rant could just as easily have been recorded yesterday.
The show includes “New Feudalism” and “Electronic Plantation,” the two original songs written by the Combo, as well as a cover of the Dead Kennedys’ “Let’s Lynch the Landlord.” It concludes on a resounding note, with an excessively long 16-minute rendition of Biafra’s “Full Metal Jackoff.”
“Live From the Battle in Seattle” streams on most platforms, but for the authentic “new millennium experience,” consider buying an LP or CD, which are currently on sale from Alternative Tentacles for $5 and $12, respectively. Cheaper hard copies are probably available on Amazon, but, well, that might just miss the point.
Reach writer Henry Zing at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ZingHenry
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.