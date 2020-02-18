Corsets and bustles and stockings, oh my

On a rainy Thursday evening, a small group of people eagerly waited to be led down into a basement to see some underwear.
Vintage underwear, that is, from the Henry Art Gallery’s permanent collection.
The event, “Mentioning the Unmentionables” took place Feb. 13 and was the latest installment in the Re/frame event series. Before the group was allowed to see the garments, we were coached on archival rules: no pens, nothing dangling, nothing wet, and above all, no touching, not even the tables.
Finally, we could enter.
The room was filled with underclothes, neatly laid out on tables and labeled — from a 1761 corset to 1910s pantyhose, from an extremely practical union suit to a pair of black net knickers with a tasteful fig leaf to preserve the modesty of the wearer. Everything was out in the open, with no glass to provide a degree of separation from the viewer. The curator even moved objects if asked.
The array of textiles on display at this event hardly scratched the surface, however. The Henry Art Gallery has a permanent collection of over 27,000 objects, most of which never get to be on display to the public.
“One of the parts of our mission is to support contemporary art, artists, and ideas, so we do a lot of that through bringing in artists who are currently working, and I love their exhibitions,” Ann Poulson, the associate curator of collections at the Henry, said. “However, because of that mission, not much of that permanent collection goes on display.”
Poulson started the Re/frame program in an attempt to show off more of the Henry’s permanent collection. The program, held monthly, showcases areas of the collection each time, from Peruvian textiles to daguerreotypes.
“We’ve got all sorts of different things we pull out because I want people to get excited about what we have in our collection, and get to know the Henry as a whole, instead of just the excellent work that we do in our exhibitions,” Poulson said.
One of the other goals of the Re/frame program is to get people to think about what clothing (underwear in this case) can tell us about the people who wore it, as well as what society was like at the time. According to Poulson, who has a master’s in fashion in textiles for museum studies, as well as a master’s and doctorate in material culture and visual culture in the 19th century, clothes can show what people — especially women — did, how much they spent, and what they were expected and felt they had to do.
Before the event started, Poulson asked the group to think about these questions, and later pointed out which garments fell more into the “decorative” or “practical” categories. She also answered any questions anyone had about the garments, no matter how trivial.
“One of the things I also want people to know is that this is open to people by appointment,” Poulson said. “They don’t just have to wait for me to put on a program they want to see.”
Even better, appointments can be made through the gallery’s website, via an online form. The entire permanent collection is also available — and searchable — on the Henry's website. Oh, and it’s completely free.
“I just want people to get excited about art and objects,” Poulson said. “Because there’s so much to value in the visual and material culture that we have that sometimes, those are the budgets that get cut first. Those are things that we tend to lose in hard times. Fortunately, we’re not in those hard times right now, but this is a really great opportunity to dive in for one evening and get to know something that’s a little bit of art.”
Reach writer Anna Miller at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lesakuraciel
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.