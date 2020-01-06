The 2020 Critical Issues Lecture Series begins this winter quarter

The School of Art + Art History + Design will begin its free seven-part lecture series Thursday, Jan. 9. Collaborating with the Henry Art Gallery and students from Art 361/561, the series will feature discussions regarding various artistic forms and creative careers from established artists as well as UW’s own undergraduate and graduate students. Attendees will be encouraged to connect and interact with the weekly platform “to raise questions about contemporary art.”
“The series creates space for a wide range of people to connect through art and to be inspired collectively,” Mita Mahato, the associate curator of public and youth programs at Henry Art Gallery, said in an email.“Anyone who wants to be surprised, wants to wonder, and wants exposure to alternate ways of seeing contemporary issues (in art and in the world) should attend.”
Each week, the lecture will revolve around a different speaker and their focus within the contemporary art world. Dora Budor, a Croatian artist who specializes in gallery installations and sculpture work, will kick off the series this Thursday.
In the past, Budor has worked with the Swiss Institute in exploring the anatomy and architecture of sci-fi cinema through “reanimation” in an exhibition called “Spring”in 2015, as well as with the Kunsthalle Basel in Denmark using “environmental data from dissonant temporalities” and modulating forms in an exhibition called “I am Gong”in 2019. She is currently based out of New York and was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship this past year.
Other lecturers set to speak in the series include Rande Cook, a Kwakwaka’wakw multimedia artist from British Columbia who utilizes Indigenous jewelry-making and carving techniques in a contemporary setting; Rahel Aima, a freelance writer and editor from Dubai interested in the evolution and intersection of art, tech, politics, and design; and many more.
“This series comes with a reputation for bringing the extraordinary!” Mahato said. “In terms of presentation formats, work shared, and ideas explored.”
The Critical Issues Lecture Series will be held in the Henry Art Gallery auditorium Thursdays at 7 p.m. from Jan. 9 to March 12. The lectures are open to the public and will offer Computer Aided Real-Time Transcription. More information about the artists speaking at the series or how to RSVP can be found on their website.
Reach contributing writer Ellen Cooper arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ellenecooper
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.