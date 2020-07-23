Staff Picks: 7/20-7/26

What we’re watching
Stevie Riepe, writer (@StevieRiepe)
Grief is a natural part of the human experience. It doesn’t matter who you are; we all experience it throughout our lives. Sometimes it will come from losing a loved one. This type of grief is challenging, and the feelings we have are complex and not always understood by those around us.
Ricky Gervais tackles these issues in the series “After Life” on Netflix.
As a warning, this series does see Gervais — as his character Tony — contemplate suicide on multiple occasions.
A British drama and comedy created by and starring Gervais, “After Life” delves into the emotional baggage one can suffer from losing a loved one. After losing his wife to breast cancer, Tony struggles to perform in his day-to-day life.
Gervais does a splendid job of meshing dark humor and heartfelt interactions between the characters throughout the run of the show. Gervais writes many of the characters to have disgusting traits — they’ll make sexual or inappropriate remarks toward other characters, for example — but he adds a sense of humanity to them. Most of these characters have sympathetic emotions or traits we all can relate to and that made me want to keep watching, to see the rest of their journeys.
The second season was released over a month ago, and the show has been renewed for a third season.
What we’re listening to
Rachael Sage Payne, writer (@RogueRachael)
2020 is really giving our mental and emotional systems a workout. Sometimes you just need an infusion of simple, feel-good, reverb-laden, crush songs to make you feel like innocence still exists in this world.
Enter Snail Mail, a shoegazer-confessional band headed by Lindsey Jordan. With a band name that hearkens back to simpler times, it's not surprising that Snail Mail's album "Lush" feels like long, slow summers by the pool, meandering walks to get ice cream, and bike rides as the late sun sinks into the horizon. I recommend checking out the album's second track "Pristine" for a good intro to Jordan's honest, youthful voice and lyrics as she romances you over emotive guitar riffs.
And if you like Snail Mail's vibe, check out Norway's Girl in Red.
I'm also finding some solid reprieve in Rayland Baxter's EP "Good Mmornin," a collection of covers in tribute to the late rapper Mac Miller.
Miller's lyrics hit the perfect note of pensiveness for these complicated times, and the fact of his untimely death adds a tinge of sorrow to hopeful lines like: "Well I don't need to lie no more / Well now all I do is shine / Take a breath and ease my mind" (from "2009") and "We could change the world forever / And never come back again / Let's leave it all in the rear-view" (from "Objects in the Mirror").
Baxter's laid-back, melodic renditions stay true to the jazzy flow of the originals while taking the edge off just enough to make them perfect for lounging in the summer breeze, while still playing on the heartstrings. And as a bonus, of course, go and listen to the originals by Mac Miller.
What we’re reading
Josh Lee, writer (@creativeperhaps)
Do you have an itch for a mysterious, magical, British adventure, but you don’t feel like absorbing more TERF literature in this day and age? Look no further than “Carry On,” a magical, entertaining, and very British novel by Rainbow Rowell.
In it, we follow the adventures of Simon Snow, the orphaned “chosen one” foretold to defeat the Insidious Humdrum, a creature shrouded in darkness that steals magic from the world.
When an ominous visitor from the afterlife confronts him, it’s up to Simon, his best friend Penelope, his girlfriend Agatha, and his roommate and arch nemesis Baz to solve a years-old mystery. All the while, the Humdrum’s forces seek to destroy Simon and the magical way of life.
I know what you’re thinking: “This sounds quite derivative of H*rry P*tter.” On the surface, a short synopsis might sound similar, but the truth is that “Carry On” has an emotional profundity and complexity that rivals and sometimes surpasses the former.
The story plays out from the perspectives of all four main characters, giving a level of insight and personal depth that few stories can provide. “Carry On” is a mature novel, not just in terms of its language but also in its themes of humanity, belonging, sexual identity, and self-discovery.
“Carry On” is the book that got me back into recreational reading. If you want an escapist, nostalgic story that is loveable as it is heart-wrenching, give it a try.
