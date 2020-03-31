Finding the right house plants for lighting in your space

Getting into plants seems really daunting, but if you can figure out a few things before heading to your local shop (many local shops are offering online orders and curbside pickup), it’s actually not all that complicated.
Before going into a plant store, you need to figure out the natural lighting situation you have going on in your space. Whether it's a dorm, apartment, or house, it’s important to determine what kind of light your plant will receive. You can do this really quickly with the compass app on your smartphone.
For West Campus, if you’re facing Red Square, you have eastern light; if you’re facing Roosevelt Way Northeast, you have western light; if you’re facing the water and the Space Needle, you have southern light; and if you're facing the UW Tower, you have northern light.
For North Campus, if you’re facing Greek Row, you have northern light; if you're facing McMahon or Padelford Hall, you have southern lighting; if you're facing the Quad, you have western light; and if you're facing U-Village, you have eastern light.
Figuring out the lighting situation in your space is essential in determining the best plant for that space because plants require different amounts of light to survive. Even though you may not notice a significant difference in the lighting your space receives, your plants do.
Northern exposed windows receive indirect sunlight all day which is good for low light tolerant plants. Southern exposed windows receive bright direct sunlight for most of the day, which makes it ideal for tropical plants and succulents. Eastern and western exposed windows receive direct sunlight for a few hours at sunrise or sunset and then bright indirect light for the rest of the day, which is good for plants that can tolerate some direct sunlight but prefer bright indirect light throughout the day.
If you’re new into your plant journey, here are some easy to care for, beautiful, and forgiving plants to start with. They’re also usually pretty low cost depending on the size you purchase and the plant store you buy them from.
ZZ plant
The ZZ plant is one of the easiest plants to care for and will accept almost any condition you give it. While they will thrive and continuously grow in bright indirect light, they will also tolerate and continue to grow in lower light conditions. They are drought-tolerant, so if you forget to water it for a while, it will still survive.
My dorm room has northern lighting, and my ZZ plant has thrived even throughout the very low light of Washington winters.
Pothos and philodendron
Pothos and philodendrons are also great beginning indoor houseplants. They have beautiful foliage and come in a lot of different varieties. They are low light tolerant but like bright, indirect light. If the variety is more variegated, with streaks or patches of different or lighter colors, it requires more light to maintain that. These plants are vocal about when they’re thirsty, as they will start to droop when they need to be watered.
I have had mine in both northern exposed windows and southern exposed windows, and they’ve done well in both.
Snake plant
Snake plants are a fan favorite for low light spaces. They are easy to care for and don’t require much light to grow. They will put out a lot of new growth in bright indirect light and will grow slowly in lower light situations. They too have many different varieties, but the care is virtually the same. They are similar to succulents in the way that they do not want to be overwatered. If you think you’ll forget to water your plants, this would be a good one for you.
My two varieties of snake plant are slow growing in my dorm that receives northern light, but they are very reliable and don’t require much care.
In order to keep plants alive, happy, and thriving in your space, take some time to learn about the conditions you are bringing a plant into. If you’re anything like me, your handful of houseplants will turn into a 60+ collection.
Reach writer Iseabel Nance at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @iseabel
