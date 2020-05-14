Cola-pirinha: A makeshift drink to keep you awake

I think most of you can relate when I say that I am so very bored. Other than trying to keep up with my coursework and bothering my dog all day, there really isn’t much to do in quarantine. And since I had to go back home to live with my family in Europe, the time difference makes it difficult to even wake up for classes. So during the hours of waiting for my 3 a.m. Zoom session, what’s a girl to do but to get a little creative and tipsy?
I must say I don’t like getting absolutely smashed around my family, or during my classes for that matter. That’s why this refreshingly mild drink is just right, with the perfect mixture of fun juice and caffeine to get me through lectures just a little more smoothly.
Originally this drink was inspired by the traditional Brazilian Caipirinha, mainly consisting of lime, sugar, and cachaça. But I’m not that well equipped here in my suburban home, so I switched that out with standard tequila. Adding coca-cola makes it in no way any more traditional, and I’m pretty sure saying that it is even remotely related to a caipirinha at this point is just offensive, but it tastes good and keeps me awake, so who’s complaining?
Ingredients
Two shots of tequila (you can do more or less, depending on the occasion)
A lime, washed and quartered
1 tsp. of cane sugar
5 fl oz of cola (give or take)
Crushed ice
Cane sugar and lime for the rim and garnish
Muddler (or the end of a wooden spoon)
Instructions
Take a quarter of the lime and cut a little slit into the flesh. Run it around the rim and put aside for later. Put some sugar on a plate and dip the glass into it upside down so that the sugar will stick to the lime juice.
Add the remaining three quarters of the lime and a teaspoon of cane sugar into the glass, mash it with a muddler (or whatever works).
Add crushed ice so that around ¾ of the glass is filled.
Add your shots of tequila.
Pour over your cola.
Garnish your glass with the quarter lime from earlier, and voilà!
