‘Art on the Mind’ and the movement for a dementia-friendly world

On a warm cobalt wall, a quote from Dr. Allen Power — an internist and geriatrician working in cognitive abilities — reads: “Dementia is a shift in the way a person experiences the world around them.” This novel definition causes the reader to stop and think; perhaps this exhibit may shift the way we experience the dementia around us.
“Art on the Mind: Ten Years of Creative Aging” opened Nov. 14 at the Frye Art Museum. The exhibit is the culmination of 10 years of museum programming for individuals living with dementia and their care partners. It showcases select artwork and stories from individuals who participated in the many gallery walks, studio art projects, film viewings, and café discussions put on by the Frye over the years.
Michelle Cheng, director of education and community partnerships at the Frye, provided a virtual walk-through of the exhibit. On the first wall, four works — made from a variety of different materials, with bright colors and bold shapes — are mounted in white frames, and two small feathery sculptures sit on a pedestal. The pieces are the work of three different pairs of individuals and their care partners. The stories of these individuals and their reflections are told in labels that accompany each piece.
Down the hall, the trend of bold colors and shapes continues. There is a large collaborative painting that was created in response to music, followed by a wall of pieces that showcase different techniques taught by teaching artists involved in the Creative Aging Programs.
The pieces are vibrant and expressive, and they reject the idea that individuals with dementia are no longer able to contribute to society — this is a core mission of the Frye’s Creative Aging Programs.
“We really believe that there is capacity for people regardless of dementia,” Mary Jane Knecht, manager of the Creative Aging Programs at the Frye, said.
The Frye Creative Aging Programs are part of Momentia Seattle, a community of programs offering dementia-friendly opportunities.
“It’s essentially a movement supported by a number of organizations that really believe in the capacity for [those] living with dementia … to remain engaged in the community,” Knecht said. “What makes my work meaningful is creating connections with people and providing opportunities for people to engage with art and their communities.”
The pandemic presented new challenges for the Creative Aging Programs, and the Frye has begun offering some of its programs virtually. For some participants, this is working well, and they appreciate the added flexibility, but others find the transition challenging.
“It’s opened up a lot more for those who are able to access [virtual offerings], but we recognize there’s still a segment of people who are certainly facing the isolation of the pandemic [from] not being able to see loved ones, or maybe their care partners are not as able to use the technology either,” Cheng said.
“Art on the Mind” concludes with a bird’s-eye view, blueprint-style drawing of a spiraled garden. This drawing is part of the upcoming Memory Hub, a new center on the Frye’s campus. Scheduled for launch by the UW Memory and Brain Wellness Center (UWMBWC) in 2021, the Memory Hub will facilitate dementia-focused communities, programs, and training opportunities.
Marigrace Becker, program manager of community education and impact at the UWMBWC, described the Memory Hub as having three components: helping to build community for people with dementia and their families; providing like-minded organizations an opportunity to share ideas and resources; and applying the progress made within Seattle dementia-friendly communities to other parts of the state.
“What I’m really passionate about is just being able to be part of building a world that is more respectful and inclusive toward people with dementia,” Becker said.
Due to state-wide restrictions, “Art on the Mind” is temporarily suspended for public viewing, but the Frye is hoping to reopen when it is safe to do so. In the meantime, the museum will continue to develop digital content, which is available on the Frye’s website.
Reach contributing writer Nuria Alina Chandra at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlinaChandra
