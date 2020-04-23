The role of an artist in a pandemic

While the world experiences global strife, most residents of Seattle are living in isolation. With these contesting, simultaneous stimuli of panic and boredom, art has been utilized as an outlet for confusion, emotion, and time. Yet, for those who pick up a paint brush or pen in response to disease, their role as a change-maker may seem miniscule.
Historically, disease has prompted scientific genius. In the midst of the Black Death in London, Sir Isaac Newton discovered laws of physics, including early calculus, gravity, and optics. The disease not only shaped science, but art as well.
“The plague changed the imagination of the West,” poet and English professor Richard Kenney said. “It changed every culture that it passed through.”
With the exposure to mass death caused by an external, intangible force, cultures began to depict life in new ways. Contrary to the good/evil dichotomy and man-made destruction often portrayed in war-inspired art, the plague prompted art which focused on social devastation and religious reliance.
In a modern context, both science and art will be shaped by the coronavirus. As medical professionals work to discover vaccines and transform the health care system, artists in isolation catalog the social conditions of the era.
Due to the varying circumstances and experiences regarding COVID-19, the emerging artwork will have differing sentiments depending on place and privilege. For the many people who do not have direct contact with the disease, art from the frontlines can be used to communicate the importance of staying home.
“I’m not in the thick of it,” Kenney said. “I have to experience it through imagination.”
Like many Seattleites, professor Kenney is able to work from home and maintains a certain level of comfort.
While sustaining normalcy is a privilege, there is a danger in feeling disconnected from the disease. The compliance of society as a whole is needed to ensure the effectiveness of shelter-in policies and those who break these measures likely feel a separation from their actions and the effects of COVID-19.
Thus, artists must visualize the pandemic in order to end the pandemic.
“It’s one thing to bring the mind to a conclusion, it’s another thing to bring the heart along with it,” Kenney said. “Those moments where the heart and mind are congruent so that thought and feeling are fused, that’s what art is for.”
By demonstrating the grave circumstances in hospitals worldwide through photography, journalism, poetry, or other mediums, artists are essential to forge the disconnect between the outside world and our own. While much of what is happening seems unfathomable, art can help bridge the gap of experiences.
“[Artists] will be able to make the feeling of this disaster portable,” Kenney said.
Artists have an essential role in quarantine. While the pen and paintbrush appear to be delicate weapons against the coronavirus, they hold a great deal of power.
Reach contributing writer Caitlin Quirk at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @CaitlinCQuirk
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.