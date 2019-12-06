‘Scrooged,’ dir. Richard Donner

Christmas is just around the corner, and for those of us who celebrate, the week after finals is sure to be filled with family, hot cocoa, and those treasured winter classics: Christmas movies.
However, if you're anything like me, then maybe some of the joy has been taken out watching the same Christmas movies year after year. Maybe, after seeing Macaulay Culkin defend his home from robbers for the millionth time, you just don't feel the same thrill. Maybe it's time for something new.
I have just the flick: the relatively obscure and hilarious “Scrooged.”
If you’re watching this with the fam, it might mean a trip down memory lane for your parents. Released in 1988, the movie is just old enough to have been almost forgotten, but not old enough to have lost touch.
The film is a modern-day (modern for the ‘80s) retelling of Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol,” in which a grumpy old miser named Ebenezer Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas through the visitation of three ghosts. In the modern version, Scrooge is a caustic media executive named Frank Cross (Bill Murray) who harasses his employees through frequent firings and low-budget company gifts in lieu of bonuses.
Frank is visited by three ghosts, who in this version are a fairy, a ghost, and a cabdriver. They remind him of past loves, revisit his broken family, and foresee his certain doom if he continues along the path of meanspiritedness, prompting Scrooge to clean up his act. The movie even includes a romantic subplot, a quirky relationship between Frank and his old girlfriend Claire (Karen Allen), who brings out the best in him and helps him on his journey to becoming a good person.
As a bonus, the movie has a great soundtrack, featuring such nostalgic hits as Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl” and Al Green’s "Put a Little Love in Your Heart."
With Murray driving the plot, the movie is filled with wall-to-wall humor, combining witty lines and slapstick remarks with just enough warm fuzzy feeling to make this a Christmas must-see.
Reach contributing writer Sidney Spencer-Mylet at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thisissidneyyy
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.