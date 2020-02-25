Saturdays are for the secret cinema

The entrance of The Grand Illusion Cinema resembles a page from an “I Spy” book more than it resembles a lobby; a bicycle sits contentedly in the corner underneath a faded poster for Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and two potted plants and a portable radiator have found a home across from a mannequin wearing a cat-eared beanie.
The mannequin is reading “The Andy Warhol Diaries” and is surrounded by walls littered by signed film festival posters. Patrons who enter and exit the theater are watched by the green, plastic head near the popcorn machine, and the popcorn machine stands ready to oblige its regular customers.
Each Saturday at 2 p.m., The Grand Illusion Cinema’s volunteer team puts on a Saturday Secret Matinee, which consists of a screening of a 30 minute “serial” film followed by a feature film. The serial film (much like an episode of a TV show) is projected for the audience on 16mm film. At the end, the audience is left with a cliffhanger, which is hopefully intriguing enough that they will come back the following week.
“The main purpose of why I started wanting to do the [Saturday Secret Matinees] was to show movie serials —to show them the way they’re supposed to be seen,” Spencer Sundell, a veteran volunteer at The Grand Illusion, said. “Which [means] one episode a week, in a theater, with an audience, and not do a whole marathon or watch every episode.”
After the Saturday movie serial, the audience is presented with a feature film (also played on 16mm), which is where the secret part comes in; while regular attendees know the general plot of the movie serials, they have no idea which feature film they are going to see. This last weekend, it was “The Great Gabbo,” a black and white musical from 1929 which follows an egotistical ventriloquist’s tragic descent into madness.
“I don’t know, maybe I’m crazy, but I think there’s kinda like this secret club kinda thing to it,” Sundell said. “It's kind of like this weird novelty thing, and then the fact it’s all still on 16mm and you don’t know what you’re gonna get.”
Originally called “The Movie House” in 1970, The Grand Illusion is tucked away at the corner of 50th and University Way, hidden in plain sight. The theater room itself seats 69 people (if you count the dusty blue loveseat in the back row as two seats), and the dramatic red velvet panels accent the stamped tin ceiling tiles.
When the theater originally opened, the eclectic lobby was not part of it, and patrons entered directly from the Ave. After being sold to the Northwest Film Forum in 1996, the “longest-running independent cinema in the city” was sold again, this time to a group of volunteers who have kept it alive since 2004.
“It’s its own non-profit organization; it’s entirely volunteer-run,” Sundell said. “Every single person who works here is a volunteer. We used to have a cleaning lady we would pay once in a while, but not even that anymore, we do it all ourselves.”
For three weeks each December, families squeeze into The Grand Illusion to watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” projected on 35mm film, a tradition that has been kept alive for 50 years. The theater is also known for showing indie, alternative, and occasionally archival films, depending on the week.
“I just really liked the experience of coming here,” volunteer Brian Alter said. “It’s a cool little theater and they’re showing good movies, and, you know, I always like movies.”
The films are chosen by the programming director, but the 25 other volunteers will occasionally offer up ideas. Most of these are played on a digital projector, and on some occasions, VHS. But what sets this theater apart is the fact that it is also equipped to run 16mm and 35mm film.
“In the case of the 16mm, the digital projector has to be unplugged and removed, and this ridiculous improvised system of boards is set up, and then the 16mm projectors sit up there,” Sundell said.
Veteran volunteers and first-time film-lovers alike will agree that The Grand Illusion Cinema is truly grand. Student tickets are only $7 (with a valid school ID), and volunteers are always welcome. The quirky yet inviting atmosphere is appealing to movie lovers of all ages, and hopefully will continue to do so for years to come.
“To see these special films, either silent movies or just these early musicals and everything — it’s not something that you can usually find, so it’s special,” Lisa, a regular attendee of Saturday Secret Matinees, said.
