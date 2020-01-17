‘Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse’: dir. Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Spider-Man has never been my favorite superhero.
There are a couple of reasons why, but the main one has always been that I could never relate to Peter Parker. I don’t have a whole lot in common with the original wall-crawling New Yorker and was never invested in his character’s story, or success.
I didn’t particularly like the Sam Raimi trilogy, and Marc Webb’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” was enjoyable, but didn’t really change my perspective and didn’t engage me enough to watch the sequel.
That all changed with “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.” The story follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a kid from Brooklyn whose origin story as the heir apparent to the mantle of Spider-Man changes the very definition of who can be the famous webslinger.
The whole idea for creating Miles’ character stemmed from the combination of Barack Obama’s election as the 44th president and an unsuccessful online campaign for Donald Glover to audition for the Spider-Man role that ultimately went to Andrew Garfield.
The result was Miles, an Afro Latino teenager who goes on to wear the famous mask and battle supervillains, all while trying to survive high school. Yet his ethnicity isn’t the focus of the story, as Morales struggles more to accept the new responsibility he gains with his powers. And that is what I want when I say a movie should have more diversity.
It doesn’t need to hit you over the head. It’s the little things, like his family speaking Spanish, brief mentions of issues such as gentrification, or Miles’ uncle listening to the Notorious B.I.G. in his apartment.
In addition to a great story, “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” is one of the most beautifully animated movies I have ever seen. With a fresh style, the film feels like a moving comic book and became the first non-Disney or Pixar movie to win an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature since “Rango” back in 2012.
The film also has fantastic performances from Moore, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson. And that’s not even mentioning John Mulaney and Nicholas Cage’s perfect supporting roles as Spider-Ham and Spider-Man Noir, respectively.
It’s also complemented by an amazing, hip-hop inspired soundtrack that features songs from the likes of Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith, Swae Lee, Vince Staples, Portland-based rapper Aminé, and the late Juice WRLD, among others.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” is a love letter to diversity, Brooklyn, Miles Morales, and the character of Spider-Man, whose original singularity may have been lost over time. And most importantly for college students, it’s on Netflix.
