Sketching from a safe distance

I ventured out of the house on Saturday. I wanted to liven up my desk a little with another plant so I ordered a Zamioculcas zamiifolia, or ZZ plant, from the Volunteer Park Conservatory. The conservatory was holding an online pop-up plant sale in place of their annual spring plant sale that usually happens this time of year.
I drove for the first time in about three weeks and brought my drawing materials with me. It’s been so long since I sketched outside my house that the experience was somewhat surreal. The drive there was eerily empty, and walking through Volunteer Park was slightly stressful since I wasn’t used to seeing so many people at once.
The weather was unbelievably nice. It was slightly too warm for my taste, but it was the perfect temperature in the shade where I sat down after picking up my plant from the conservatory.
After painting my newly acquired friend, I turned my attention to all the people strolling through the park. Some were sitting as far apart as possible while doing their best to stay happy and enjoy the weather. It was like a strange dream where there was an underlying feeling of uncertainty, but on the surface, things were calm and happy.
I hadn’t actually done sketches of people outside in over a month. From my safe distance, I was able to do sketches of people without getting noticed. It was strange capturing the human form either sitting in the lawn or walking down a path. It brought me back to the days I would spend sitting in Red Square, the Quad, or even the bus to practice sketching people. I noticed I was a bit rusty from not doing figure drawings for so long.
However, what brought me the most joy was getting to sketch a rabbit that dashed out from the bushes to nibble on a patch of grass about 15 feet away from me. It was completely unafraid of the people and dogs passing by. It was the perfect model as it sat incredibly still, giving me enough time to capture its likeness.
I can’t wait to fill pages of a sketchbook with nothing but people. But until then, I’ll at least have this one page of studies to hold me over.
Until the next sketch,
Reach The Campus Sketcher Elijah Pasco at arts@dailyuw.com. Instagram: @the_campus_sketcher
