East Montlake Park: A starting point

This is another reminder to wander — to move intentionally “away from the proper, normal, or usual course or place” — into the open spaces nearby, especially as the much cherished sunshine returns to the Pacific Northwest.
This is also an encouragement for those who live near campus to not let the pressing uncertainties of the COVID-19 crisis, the empty streets, and the corresponding upheaval of normalcy, disavow the potential to create new habits and seek sources of joy close at hand.
Rachel Schulkin of Seattle Parks and Recreation posted an update to the department’s blog April 8 announcing the closure of additional park parking lots. However, Schulkin also emphasized the fact that local parks are still open for public use.
“Residents are encouraged to visit any of [the] other 450 local neighborhood parks, which will remain open for public use,” Schulkin’s update said.
A prime example of one of these “local neighborhood parks” is next on the list of places to wander by way of this column — and in fact even closer to campus than Foster Point.
The parks department website describes East Montlake Park as “the starting point for miles of waterfront trails.”
This starting point carries a guarantee of further exploration — and fresh air — as the sunny days are bound to continue, and requires only that you follow the sidewalk south from Husky Stadium across the Montlake Bridge and east into a quiet and florally breathtaking neighborhood.
Please, stop and smell the flowers. Undoubtedly the neighbors will appreciate the presence of another human — albeit at a safe distance.
It is easy to miss the entrance to the park itself as it does not assume the grandeur of many other parks in the city. Yet, it will more than suffice for the present — benches, trees, lawns, and a winding path along the waterfront will free the mind of anything held too tightly.
Facing Lake Washington, a journey on the path to the right meanders between the water and the 520 bridge toward the Arboretum. At various places the path itself takes the form of floating platforms rising and falling with the water level. Continuing along this path will bring you back to Foster Point.
For a shorter, and more culturally interesting, alternative, journey from the park entrance to the left toward the underbelly of the Montlake Bridge.
The path happens upon a totem pole (“Story of North Island”) carved in 1937 by Haida Chief John Dewey Wallace from Waterfall, Alaska.
Without reading too far into the totem’s imagery, it’s worth suggesting that it is at once a story from somewhere far away and also close to home.
From there, follow the waterfront and take a moment to appreciate the regal structure and architectural subtleties of the Montlake Bridge.
The several benches spread along the canal call out to be appreciated.
The same path underneath the bridge continues, in one form or another, around the entirety of the lake — through West Montlake Park, to the Montlake Playfield, and beyond. But for today, I encourage you to simply rest here by the bridge — at the starting point for everything else to come.
Even in times of social distancing, cars continue to whiz by overhead. Occasionally a lone kayaker or sailor will pass by at eye-level — it’s only awkward if you don’t wave hello.
Be well, and wander into the sunshine.
