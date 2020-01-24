‘Marie Antoinette’ dir. Sofia Coppola

I’m here to plead the case for period pieces. The kind fully committed to exaggerated British accents, pouf wigs, hoop skirts, and secret rendezvous in lush gardens. The kind so foreign that we take it as fiction rather than history — there’s a reason why “Downton Abbey” was so popular.
Such movies and TV shows allow us to view the past with full entertainment value. We can laugh at the absurdity and relish in the drama. The truth is stretched to better please the audience, usually resulting in a glorified soap opera — still great, don’t get me wrong, but nothing revolutionary. However, Sofia Coppola’s modern depiction of the iconic French dauphine revises 18th-century history within our 21st-century values.
“Marie Antoinette” reframes the story of France’s most quoted royal through the lens of a teenage girl. Coppola manages to humanize her classic tropes of female exploration and melancholic detachment amid white affluence with a killer soundtrack.
Rather than depict an unattainable, haughty queen on film, Coppola’s Marie is simply Kirsten Dunst: soft, sweet, and charmingly emotional. She is an honest adolescent, obsessed with clothes and boys, unaware of the weight of her growing responsibilities. All too quickly, the girl is thrown into a frivolous world with seemingly limitless power. She can barely figure herself out, let alone lead a country.
Paired with Jason Schwartzman as the indecisive and shy Louis XVI, standing an inch shorter than Dunst at 5 feet, 6 inches, the two are a perfect display of children pretending to be adults. Forget about the fact that there may be no heir to the throne or that war is quickly brewing outside the walls of Versailles, “Marie Antoinette” is about the struggles of being an awkward teenager. The angst just hits harder when it's dressed in silk brocade.
So enough with the pedantic, male-driven war films, we want more dramatized female-driven period pieces. (Ahem … and diversity at the Oscars.)
If you liked “The Favourite,” then you’re going to like this.
